Amul To Launch High-Protein Snacks Tomorrow: 'Protein Content Comparable To A Scoop Of Protein Powder'

Amul is stepping into savoury snacks. Shefali Vijaywargiya, a brand manager at Amul, announced on Thursday that the dairy major will launch a high-protein snack tomorrow, bringing its protein push into a new category.

The Protein Mission

In her post on X, Vijaywargiya said Amul has been on a mission to help Indians meet their daily protein needs, with a target of at least 1 g of protein per kg of body weight every day.

"At Amul, we have been on a mission to help Indians meet their daily protein needs, with a target of at least 1 g of protein per kg of body weight every day," she wrote on X.

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The company already has a wide range of high-protein products across categories and is now looking to build another daily protein habit with savoury snacks.

"With a wide range of high protein products across categories, we are now setting our sights on a new category to help build another daily protein habit: savoury snacks," she added.

A "Difficult Brief"

The challenge, she said, was to make snacking functional. That meant delivering meaningfully high protein per serving, using the best quality protein, and keeping calories in check so that protein-rich snacking could become part of the daily diet.

"It was a difficult brief," she said. After more than a year of R&D, Amul says it has cracked it.

What To Expect

According to Vijaywargiya, the new snack has calories and protein comparable to a scoop of protein powder.

It is designed for convenient on-the-go snacking but is versatile enough for consumers to personalise it and find their own favourite ways to enjoy it. She did not reveal more and ended her post with "Stay tuned!"

Background

Amul's high-protein range launched in 2022 and includes products such as high-protein dahi, with 25 g of protein in a 400 g pack, and a high-protein kulfi, with 10 g of protein and 57 kcal in a 60 g serving.

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