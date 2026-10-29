Amul To Launch High-Protein Snacks Tomorrow: 'Protein Content Comparable To A Scoop Of Protein Powder'

- Amul will launch a high-protein savoury snack tomorrow to expand its protein range
- The brand aims to help Indians meet daily protein needs of 1 g per kg body weight
- Amul's new snack offers high protein, quality ingredients, and controlled calories
Amul is stepping into savoury snacks. Shefali Vijaywargiya, a brand manager at Amul, announced on Thursday that the dairy major will launch a high-protein snack tomorrow, bringing its protein push into a new category.
The Protein Mission
In her post on X, Vijaywargiya said Amul has been on a mission to help Indians meet their daily protein needs, with a target of at least 1 g of protein per kg of body weight every day.
-
Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
-
Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
-
'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
-
India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
"At Amul, we have been on a mission to help Indians meet their daily protein needs, with a target of at least 1 g of protein per kg of body weight every day," she wrote on X.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
The company already has a wide range of high-protein products across categories and is now looking to build another daily protein habit with savoury snacks.
"With a wide range of high protein products across categories, we are now setting our sights on a new category to help build another daily protein habit: savoury snacks," she added.
Launching tomorrow! At Amul, we have been on a mission to help Indians meet their daily protein needs, with a target of at least 1 g of protein per kg of body weight every day. With a wide range of high protein products across categories, we are now setting our sights on a new category to help build another daily protein habit: savoury snacks. Our challenge was to make snacking functional by delivering meaningfully high protein per serving, using the best quality protein, and keeping calories in check so that protein-rich snacking could become part of the daily diet. It was a difficult brief. After over a year of R&D, we are excited to have cracked it! A high protein snack with calories and protein comparable to a scoop of protein powder! Designed for convenient on-the-go snacking yet versatile enough for you to personalise and discover your own favourite ways to enjoy it. We're excited about what we've created. Stay tuned!— Shefali Vijaywargiya (@Shefali_Vj) October 29, 2026
A "Difficult Brief"
The challenge, she said, was to make snacking functional. That meant delivering meaningfully high protein per serving, using the best quality protein, and keeping calories in check so that protein-rich snacking could become part of the daily diet.
"It was a difficult brief," she said. After more than a year of R&D, Amul says it has cracked it.
What To Expect
According to Vijaywargiya, the new snack has calories and protein comparable to a scoop of protein powder.
It is designed for convenient on-the-go snacking but is versatile enough for consumers to personalise it and find their own favourite ways to enjoy it. She did not reveal more and ended her post with "Stay tuned!"
Background
Amul's high-protein range launched in 2022 and includes products such as high-protein dahi, with 25 g of protein in a 400 g pack, and a high-protein kulfi, with 10 g of protein and 57 kcal in a 60 g serving.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.