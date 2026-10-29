Thane Water Cut Timing Revised: What Residents Need To Know About 10% Supply Reduction

Residents of Thane will have to prepare for a revised weekly water-cut schedule, with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) shifting its planned 10% water cut from Wednesday to Monday, starting November 2, 2026.

The reduction will apply to areas supplied through the civic body's own water supply scheme and the network managed by STEM Water Distribution and Infrastructure Company Pvt. Ltd. The move aims to conserve available water reserves and prepare for a possible drought-like situation in the coming months amid concerns over the potential impact of El Niño.

The revised schedule was finalised at a meeting held on October 28 in the office of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao. The meeting was attended by the managing director of STEM Water Company and officials from the municipal corporation and the STEM authority.

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Why Is Thane Implementing A Water Cut?

The Maharashtra government has directed authorities to manage available water reserves carefully and ensure planned distribution across the state until August 31, 2027, in view of the potential impact of El Niño.

The measures are intended to prioritise drinking water requirements, make efficient use of existing reserves and prepare for a possible drought-like situation. Planned distribution is also expected to help authorities manage water availability over the coming months.

Against this backdrop, the TMC has revised its water supply schedule and appealed to residents to use water judiciously.

Which Areas In Thane Will Be Affected?

The 10% water cut scheduled for every Monday will affect several localities across Thane, including Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Rutu Park, Jail, Gandhinagar, Rustomjee, Siddhanchal, Indiranagar, Rupadevi, Shreenagar, Samata Nagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, Mumbra and some areas of Kalwa.

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to store sufficient water ahead of the scheduled cut and avoid unnecessary consumption. The municipal corporation has urged citizens to cooperate with the revised arrangement and conserve available supplies as authorities prepare for potential water stress.

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