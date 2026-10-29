Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection Day 7: Film Yet To Cross Rs 1 Crore

Tu Hai Meri Kiran, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, ended its first week at the box office with another drop in collections. The romantic thriller earned less on its first Thursday than it did on Wednesday, and its weekly total stayed well short of the Rs 1-crore mark.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran earned Rs 2.93 lakh in gross collection on Day 7 from 356 shows, according to TrackTollywood. This marks a 17.6 percent drop from Day 6. The film sold 1,505 tickets across 179 theatres in 121 cities, registering an overall occupancy of 2.6 percent. The average ticket price stood at Rs 195, and the film recorded two housefull shows during the day.

With the Day 7 numbers, the film's total India gross collection stands at Rs 51.71 lakh. Day 1 remains its best day, with Rs 15.84 lakh. The average ticket price across its run stands at Rs 247.

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According to the tracker, the film has concluded its theatrical run after seven days.

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National chains PVR, INOX and Cinepolis contributed Rs 74,361 to the film's Day 7 collection, accounting for 25.4 percent of the day's gross. The chains sold 274 tickets across 39 shows in 36 theatres. The average ticket price at these chains stood at Rs 271, while occupancy was 4.9 percent, both higher than the overall figures.

Top Markets

According to the tracker, Maharashtra is the film's top state with Rs 15.75 lakh in gross collection, while Mumbai is the top city with Rs 10.91 lakh.

Uttar Pradesh has sold the most tickets among states at 7,390, while Delhi has recorded the highest occupancy at 19.5 percent. Among cities, Budhana leads in both tickets sold, at 2,832, and occupancy, at 76.2 percent.

Day 8 Advance Booking

For Day 8 (Friday, October 30), the film has registered an advance booking gross of Rs 4,516 across 49 shows in 17 theatres spanning 15 cities, as of 6:08 PM IST. Overall occupancy stands at just 0.1 percent, with no housefull or fast-filling shows.

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About The Film

Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a romantic thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya. The film follows Kiran Mittal (Sonakshi Sinha), a writer who discovers an old phone that connects her to Samar (Zaheer Iqbal), who is living in 2016. As Samar starts using her knowledge of the future and changing events in the past, his actions begin to affect Kiran's present.

Directed by Karan Rawal, the film is presented by Echelon Productions in association with PAM Studios and AND Productions. It was released in theatres on October 23, 2026.

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