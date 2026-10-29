Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection Day 6: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Starrer Sees No Recovery

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Tu Hai Meri Kiran continued its slow run at the box office on Wednesday, with collections remaining low on Day 6.

Here's a look at the film's box office performance.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

Tu Hai Meri Kiran collected Rs 3 lakh net in India on Day 6, according to Sacnilk estimates. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 43 lakh, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 49 lakh.

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Shows And Occupancy

Afternoon shows contributed Rs 1.43 lakh, followed by evening shows at Rs 1.16 lakh. Night screenings earned Rs 45,232, while morning shows collected Rs 40,032. Late-night shows added Rs 11,220.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran recorded low occupancy across its Day 6 shows. Afternoon shows recorded the highest occupancy at 3.3%, followed by morning shows at 3.1% and evening shows at 3%. Night shows registered 1.9% occupancy, while late-night screenings recorded 39.5% based on a single show.

The film sold 1,780 tickets across 361 shows in 184 theatres and 124 cities on Wednesday. Its average ticket price stood at Rs 200, while overall occupancy remained at 3%.

State-Wise Collection

Uttar Pradesh remained the biggest contributor to the film's Day 6 gross collection, earning approximately Rs 1.70 lakh. Maharashtra followed with Rs 70,446, while Haryana contributed Rs 36,307.

Punjab added Rs 15,097, followed by Rajasthan at Rs 12,484 and Gujarat at Rs 12,245. Delhi contributed Rs 10,588, while Karnataka recorded Rs 7,434, according to Sacnilk's tracking data.

Day-Wise Collection

Tu Hai Meri Kiran opened with Rs 14 lakh net on Day 1, followed by Rs 10 lakh each on Day 2 and Day 3. The film collected Rs 3 lakh on Day 4, another Rs 3 lakh on Day 5 and Rs 3 lakh on Day 6.

With these collections, the film's total India net earnings have reached Rs 43 lakh.

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About The Film

Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a romantic thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya.

The story follows Kiran, a bestselling author who connects with a stranger named Samar through a mysterious phone call. What begins as a genuine connection gradually turns into an intense obsession, blurring the line between love and threat.

Directed by Karan Rawal and produced by Echelon Productions, the film was released in theatres on October 23, 2026. The Hindi-language film has a runtime of two hours and five minutes.

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