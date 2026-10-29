Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth Starrer Sees Further Dip In Earnings, Mints This Amount

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 witnessed another drop in the box office collections on Day 14 as it continued its second week in theatres. The film's daily earnings declined by 21.1%, although it continues to maintain a strong overall run across domestic and overseas markets.

Here's a look at the film's Day 14 box office performance.

Day 14 Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 collected Rs 6.55 crore net in India on Wednesday, across 10,542 shows. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 423 crore, while its India gross earnings stand at Rs 495 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

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Overseas, the film earned Rs 2.50 crore on Day 14, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 260.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 755.50 crore.

Audience Turnout

The action drama recorded approximately 5.25 lakh footfalls on Wednesday, taking its total audience turnout to around 2.83 crore.

Overall occupancy stood at 16.1% across its shows.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the day's earnings, collecting Rs 3.65 crore net across 4,553 shows.

The Telugu version earned Rs 1.50 crore from 1,736 shows, while the Hindi version added Rs 1.20 crore across 4,040 shows. The Kannada version contributed Rs 20 lakh from 213 shows.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor to the film's state-wise earnings on Day 14, with Rs 3 crore gross. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 1.50 crore, while Karnataka added Rs 1.15 crore.

Kerala brought in Rs 80 lakh, and the remaining Indian markets contributed another Rs 1.10 crore. The total state-wise gross collection for the day stood at Rs 7.55 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6.

It earned Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8, ending its first week with Rs 334.35 crore net in India.

During the second week, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10 and Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11. Its earnings then fell to Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13 and Rs 6.55 crore on Day 14.

The film's second-week collections have reached Rs 105.80 crore so far.

About The Film

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life is disrupted by a new threat from the criminal underworld. He is forced to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and legacy.

The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. The film has a runtime of approximately two hours and 45 minutes.

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