Kedarnath Dham Receives Fresh Snowfall; Authorities Issue Advisory For Devotees

Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand witnessed fresh snowfall as the Char Dham Yatra enters its final phase, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures and prompting authorities to urge devotees to take precautions while travelling to the Himalayan shrine.

Even though Kedarnath experienced its second snowfall within a week, despite the cold conditions, devotees continued arriving at the shrine.

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Kedarnath Dham, in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, is a high altitude Hindu pilgrimage site dedicated to Lord Shiva. The snowfall at the shrine intensified the cold, making adequate winter clothing and preparations important for pilgrims, as authorities urge pilgrims to carry warm clothes, essential medicines and check weather updates before travelling.

Vinit Posti, a specially invited member of the Shri Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple Committee, urged pilgrims to exercise caution while travelling to the shrines.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra had also advised pilgrims to check weather updates before starting their journey, carry sufficient warm clothing and keep essential supplies and medicines with them, NDTV India reported.

The advice is particularly relevant for visitors travelling through the Himalayan region, where weather conditions can change rapidly and temperatures can make outdoor movement more difficult.

Pilgrims should follow instructions issued by the local administration and check the operational status of their planned route before departure.

The Indian Meteorological Department's Char Dham Yatra nowcast for Thursday forecast light rain on the Rudraprayag to Kedarnath route in its bulletin valid from 6am to 9am.

The same bulletin listed the possibility of heavy rain and severe thunderstorms on certain lower altitude routes, including Haridwar to Rishikesh and Rishikesh to Rudraprayag.

The bulletin also forecast light rain on other pilgrimage routes, including Rudraprayag to Joshimath, Joshimath to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, Uttarkashi to Gangotri, and Barkot to Yamunotri.

Kedarnath's portals are scheduled to close for the winter season on November 11. The Shri Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple Committee website explains that the shrine experiences heavy snowfall in the winter, due to which worship is shifted to Ukhimath after the symbolic representation of Lord Shiva is brought down from Kedarnath.

The approaching closure is likely to be an important consideration for pilgrims planning their journeys, particularly as colder weather and rains affect conditions in the mountains. Travellers are advised to verify the latest official announcements before making any arrangements.

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