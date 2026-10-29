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Janhvi Kapoor's Advice To Veer Pahariya Takes A Dig At THIS Actress: 'Never Take Her To Concerts'

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria reportedly broke up in January 2026, a few weeks after the duo attended singer AP Dhillon's concert in Mumbai in December 2025.

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Janhvi Kapoor's Advice To Veer Pahariya Takes A Dig At THIS Actress: 'Never Take Her To Concerts'
Janhvi Kapoor appeared alongside actor Varun Dhawan on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan.
Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor dating advice to Veer Pahariya has caught the internet's attention, with many wondering if she took a dig at his ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria. The remark came during the rapid-fire round of Koffee With Karan, where Janhvi Kapoor appeared alongside her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star, Varun Dhawan, on Wednesday.

During the segment, host Karan Johar asked Janhvi Kapoor what dating advice she would give Veer Pahariya. She quipped, “Never take her to a concert.” Although she did not elaborate, social media users speculated that she was referring to Tara.

The speculation stems from Veer Pahariya's viral reaction to Tara Sutaria's on-stage appearance with singer AP Dhillon during his Mumbai concert in December 2025. Sutaria joined the singer for a performance, and a video from the event showed him hugging her and kissing her on the cheek.

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Some social media users speculated that Pahariya appeared uncomfortable during the interaction. Sutaria subsequently criticised what she described as false narratives and paid PR campaigns, while Pahariya clarified that the footage of his reaction had been taken from a different part of the concert.

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria reportedly broke up in January 2026, a few weeks after the incident. However, the exact reason for their split remains unknown.

Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya's Relationship

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in early 2025, with rumours gaining momentum after they were spotted together on outings and were said to have holidayed in Italy. The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in July 2025. They reportedly parted ways after dating for less than a year.

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi also acknowledged her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Karan Johar remarked that the couple had stayed together despite several breakups taking place around them.

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