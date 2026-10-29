Varun Dhawan Says Ranbir Kapoor Makes Him Feel 'Ashamed' As A Father: 'He Is Amazing'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were the latest guests on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan season 9. The actors spoke about a variety of topics- from their personal life to their career or their equations in the film industry.

During the conversation, host Karan Johar pointed out that his Student of The Year debutants are all parents to daughters now. Varun then revealed that they knew Alia would be the first to have a child as she had spoken about wanting to have children when they were filming for Student of the Year.

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He then admitted that he sometimes feels embarrassed when he sees how good Ranbir Kapoor is as a father to his daughter Raha. The actor, who is a proud parent of daughter Lara, revealed that he and his two-year-old daughter often fight over music.

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Varun Dhawan Knew Alia Would Be The First To Have A Child

The Student of the Year actor said, “I always knew Alia would be the first to have a child. Since we did Student of the Year, she had always mentioned that she would love to have a child. I found it bizarre because she was a kid.”

Janhvi Kapoor then pointed out that Alia was just 19 at the time. Varun recalled that she would often talk about children and her wish to become a mother. He also admitted that he had not expected Sidharth to be the last among them to have a child, as he thought the order would be Alia, Sidharth and then himself.

Varun Dhawan On Why Ranbir Kapoor Makes Him Feel ‘Ashamed' As A Father

Further in the show, Karan asked Varun whether any awkwardness from the past resurfaced when he met Alia and Sidharth. The actor said that he and Sidharth get along well whenever they meet and his interactions with Alia and Ranbir are also warm.

Varun then compared his parenting skills with Ranbir. Praising the actor's bond with his daughter Raha, Varun said, “When I see Ranbir [Kapoor] as a parent, he is amazing. He is so good as a father that I feel like, really ashamed! I am also good but Lara and I get into a lot of fights!”

Varun Dhawan Reveals Why He Fights With Daughter Lara

Karan, shocked at this revelation, asked him how can a two-year-old fight. Varun revealed that Lara fights over music as she is fond of one Michael Jackson song, and he insists her to listen to more songs of the legendary artist.

Varun and Natasha Dalal embraced parenthood for the first time with the birth of their daughter, Lara, on June 3, 2024.

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Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Journey As Parents

After dating for several years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022. They kept Raha away from the public eye during her early months before surprising their fans with their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023.

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