Puneet Issar Slams Naseeruddin Shah's 'Selective' Stand: Don't Like Govt In Power? Contest Elections

Bollywood actor Puneet Issar has criticised Naseeruddin Shah for his alleged ‘selective' stand on the government, saying that those who oppose the government should contest elections and seek a mandate from the people.

In an interaction with IANS on Wednesday, Issar acknowledged Shah's stature as a senior actor and questioned his approach to political issues, accusing him of viewing matters from a one-sided ideological perspective.

“First of all, Naseeruddin Shah saheb is our senior. He has been our teacher, he is respected, and he is a very fine artist. But my only point is that when you speak, you should not be selective,” Issar said.

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He further questioned Shah's silence on several issues concerning India and the world. “On how many issues concerning the world and India do you remain silent, sitting quietly like a mute spectator? You single out one-sided, left-leaning and Naxal-leaning views and respond to everything from that ideological perspective,” he added.

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“Look at these 'Tukde-Tukde' gangs and people from JNU. When it comes to convicted criminals in our country and terrorists who are currently in jail, they talk about their release and speak in their favour. If you support such people, then what does it mean to be Indian?” he questioned.

However, Issar maintained that Shah had every right to express his views and criticise the government.

“But if you do not like the government that has come to power, step into the political arena. Contest elections, win and defeat this government. This government did not come to power arbitrarily; the people of this country chose it and elected it,” he said.

Issar's remarks come amid Shah's recent support for student protests at Jamia Millia Islamia, where students have been demanding the restoration of their student union.

In a video shared on his Facebook account on Tuesday, Shah described himself as a proud ‘dimagi naxal'. He also accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to undermine the education system and break the courage of the country's youth.

Last week, Shah had also expressed solidarity with students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), who staged an indefinite sit-in following violent incidents on the campus.

“First Jawaharlal Nehru University, then Satyajit Ray Film Institute, and now Jamia Millia. The atrocities that are done on students will be remembered. Everything will be remembered,” Shah said.

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