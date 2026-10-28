'Was Sorting It Out Myself': Sara Ali Khan Says Saif Never Pulled Strings For Her

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has weighed in on the privileges and pressures of being a star kid. The actor, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has acknowledged that her family name helped open doors in the industry. However, she believes the constant scrutiny surrounding star kids often overshadows the effort they put into building their careers.

In an interview with Filmfare, Sara reflected on her journey in Bollywood, explaining how her family background has been both an advantage and a burden.

"It's a combination of both. I'm not naive or delusional enough to not accept and be grateful for the fact that it has opened doors. It has given me access; it has given me recognition and fame, maybe even before I became an actor. But having said that, sometimes I do feel that the bar is too high. Nepotism has just become a bad word for people. And what I don't appreciate is that it takes away from the effort that one has made. I've said this before, and I'll say it again. Whether it's Janhvi, Ananya or me, we haven't chosen who we were born to."

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Sara also addressed the perception that having a famous father automatically translates into career support and industry backing.

"We were just fortunate enough. I don't think it's fair to be hung for what's not our fault. Do I feel we have an edge? Yes, for sure. We were given a debut that people crave. But eight years into my career, having to still explain that to people... I don't think that onus should lie on me. I live with a single mother. I've not had a father going to offices, negotiating my contracts and begging people to take me in their films. When I had a problem with Kedarnath, I was sorting it out myself. There was no one with me. It's a double-edged sword. Because I've not had a godfather in the industry at all."

Sara's parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, divorced in 2004.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018 and followed it up with Rohit Shetty's commercial hit Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh. She later appeared in films including Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

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