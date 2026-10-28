This Founder Saw A Gap In Gym Hygiene. His Idea Led To Rs 1 Crore In Sales Within Just 1 Year

The story of how the gym hygiene brand SAFYON was conceived is quite interesting. The company was started after founder Riyazuddin noticed a common problem among gym owners. While working in the gym flooring industry, he often heard customers ask how to clean rubber flooring properly. Most gyms used regular floor cleaners, detergents or phenyl, as specialised cleaning products were hard to find.

Upon noticing this, Riyazuddin saw an opportunity to create products that fit the requirements of gym establishments. He realised that gyms have different surfaces, including rubber flooring, fitness machines, dumbbells, mirrors and glass. The idea about creating cleaning solutions for these surfaces came to Riyaz in May 2025, followed by around three months of research and product development. Subsequently, SAFYON began as a professional gym-cleaning service in the NCR.

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As the brand grew, the company later expanded its offerings to include specialised cleaning products, machines and services designed for fitness centres. With a simple idea and understanding demand dynamics, SAFYON built a new category around gym hygiene.

As per a report by the Rising Story, SAFYON crossed Rs 1 crore in sales within its first year.

Initially, the company worked on a small set of products, focused on rubber flooring. As the company researched the requirements and practical conditions inside the gyms, it provided the team with a bigger opportunity. They realised that fitness equipment needed a different approach. Similarly, dumbbells and weight plates presented their own maintenance challenges.

As a result, the flooring problem ended up expanding into a broader gym hygiene business. The company focused on two aspects: offering product based solutions as well as professional cleaning services. This allowed the company to gain first hand practical exposure about how their products performed and what challenges arrived. This key feedback loop became central to the company's success. Additionally, it helped SAFYON to eventually research and come up with professional gym cleaning machines that are more efficient.

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Tying together three main aspects of the ecosystem, the company has today transformed itself into offering the wider fitness-hygiene range.

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