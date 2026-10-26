Zepto To Snabbit: List Of LinkedIn’s Top 10 Startups In India For 2026

Several Indian startups are making their mark across industries. From quick commerce and artificial intelligence to gaming and jewellery, this year's LinkedIn's list of the top 10 startups in India highlights emerging companies gaining momentum through business growth, rising jobseeker interest and their ability to attract talent.

The annual ranking features companies such as Zepto, Topmate.io and Matiks, reflecting the growing diversity of India's startup ecosystem.

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Here is a closer look at the 10 startups that have made it to the list.

Zepto: Zepto was founded in 2021 and it has since then expanded beyond grocery delivery. It now offers electronics, beauty products and everyday essentials across more than 50 Indian cities. The company has also diversified into quick-service food delivery through Zepto Café.

Zepto was founded in 2021 and it has since then expanded beyond grocery delivery. It now offers electronics, beauty products and everyday essentials across more than 50 Indian cities. The company has also diversified into quick-service food delivery through Zepto Café. Topmate.io: The Bengaluru-based platform, Topmate.io, enables professionals to turn their expertise into income by offering paid consultations, one-on-one sessions, webinars, online courses and digital products.

The Bengaluru-based platform, Topmate.io, enables professionals to turn their expertise into income by offering paid consultations, one-on-one sessions, webinars, online courses and digital products. Matiks: Founded in 2024, Matiks combines cognitive training with competitive gaming. It offers users logic puzzles, mental maths challenges and a live arena for one-on-one matches. Matiks is for people who want more than “practice.” It's for people who want consistency, pressure, and progress they can actually see.

Founded in 2024, Matiks combines cognitive training with competitive gaming. It offers users logic puzzles, mental maths challenges and a live arena for one-on-one matches. Matiks is for people who want more than “practice.” It's for people who want consistency, pressure, and progress they can actually see. Figuring Out Media & Education: Hosted by entrepreneur Raj Shamani, the Mumbai-based company, Figuring Out Media & Education, produces media content and powers the Figuring Out Podcast.

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Zetheta Algorithms Private Limited: The Mumbai-based fintech startup offers a risk-profiling tool for investment advisers. It uses AI-powered project assessments to help employers connect young talent through its assessment tools.

The Mumbai-based fintech startup offers a risk-profiling tool for investment advisers. It uses AI-powered project assessments to help employers connect young talent through its assessment tools. Snabbit: Book trained, verified experts for everyday household help, including home cleaning, dishwashing, laundry and more, at your door in about 10 minutes from ₹99/hr. Snabbit is expanding access through an on-demand model across 10 cities and 150 micro-markets in India.

Book trained, verified experts for everyday household help, including home cleaning, dishwashing, laundry and more, at your door in about 10 minutes from ₹99/hr. Snabbit is expanding access through an on-demand model across 10 cities and 150 micro-markets in India. Emergent: The company is an AI app builder that turns your ideas into monetizable software. It enables users to build applications through plain-language prompts, using AI to handle the development process. The platform attained unicorn status following a $130 million funding round in July 2026.

The company is an AI app builder that turns your ideas into monetizable software. It enables users to build applications through plain-language prompts, using AI to handle the development process. The platform attained unicorn status following a $130 million funding round in July 2026. Weekday: The Bengaluru-based startup uses AI to run outbound sourcing campaigns to find top talent. It also enables professionals to search and apply for jobs across the web. Weekday reach passive candidates over email, WhatsApp, and phone at a 50%+ response rate.

The Bengaluru-based startup uses AI to run outbound sourcing campaigns to find top talent. It also enables professionals to search and apply for jobs across the web. Weekday reach passive candidates over email, WhatsApp, and phone at a 50%+ response rate. Sarvam: Founded in 2023, Sarvam is an Indian artificial intelligence company headquartered in Bengaluru. The company develops generative AI technology for India, including voice and coding agents. With AI opening the door to a new builder era, Sarvam want to help catalyze momentum in India.

Founded in 2023, Sarvam is an Indian artificial intelligence company headquartered in Bengaluru. The company develops generative AI technology for India, including voice and coding agents. With AI opening the door to a new builder era, Sarvam want to help catalyze momentum in India. Palmonas: The Pune-based jewellery brand is an Indian demi-fine jewellery brand co-designed and backed by actress Shraddha Kapoor. From daily-wear gold chains for women, to fuss-free diamond rings, to modern takes on the silver mangalsutra, Palmonas offers silver, platinum-plated silver and gold jewellery, with 78 stores across India.

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