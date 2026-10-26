DCM Shriram Q2 Results: Profit Drops 35% To Rs 105 Crore As Margins Shrink, Dividend Declared - Check Record Date

DCM Shriram reported a 33.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 105 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 158 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, revenue rose 21.6% to Rs 3,977 crore from Rs 3,271 crore, indicating that higher sales did not translate into stronger profitability.

The company's operating performance weakened during the quarter, with EBITDA falling 5.7% year-on-year to Rs 292 crore from Rs 309 crore.

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EBITDA margin contracted to 7.3% from 9.4% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting pressure on operating profitability.

Other income declined sharply to Rs 27 crore from Rs 99 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, tax expense fell to Rs 47.8 crore from Rs 87.1 crore. Despite the lower tax outgo, the company reported a decline in net profit.

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DCM Shriram Declares Interim Dividend; Check Record Date

Alongside its quarterly results, DCM Shriram announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. The dividend represents a 200% payout on the face value of Rs 2 per share.

The company has fixed Friday, October 30, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend. The payout will be made to eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Segment Performance: Chemicals And Vinyl Leads Revenue

The company's segment disclosures show that Chemicals and Vinyl generated revenue of Rs 1,576.66 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 1,108.40 crore a year earlier. Sugar and Ethanol contributed Rs 1,197.21 crore, while Fenesta Building Systems reported revenue of Rs 344.44 crore.

Shriram Farm Solutions recorded revenue of Rs 423.06 crore, while Fertiliser revenue stood at Rs 501.87 crore.

Despite the revenue growth, the decline in EBITDA and margin highlights the pressure on earnings during the quarter. The interim dividend provides a shareholder payout even as profitability weakened year-on-year.

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