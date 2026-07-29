Stocks To Watch Today: L&T, Tata Capital, DCM Shriram, ONGC, Rail Vikas Nigam & More

Shares of L&T, Tata Capital, DCM Shriram, ONGC, Rail Vikas Nigam will be in focus on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Earnings And Updates

VST Industries - Q1 Earnings

Net profit down 24.4% to Rs 42.4 crore versus Rs 56.1 crore year-on-year.

Revenue down 14.1% to Rs 256 crore versus Rs 298 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda down 35.5% to Rs 49.7 crore versus Rs 77 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 19.4% versus 25.8% year-on-year.

Birlasoft - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit down 8.5% to Rs 161 crore versus Rs 176 crore quarter-on-quarter.

Revenue up 2.3% to Rs 1,379 crore versus Rs 1,349 crore quarter-on-quarter.

Ebit down 11.5% to Rs 204 crore versus Rs 230 crore quarter-on-quarter.

Ebit margin stood at 14.8% versus 17% quarter-on-quarter.

DCM Shriram - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit rose to Rs 693 crore versus Rs 113 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 9.3% to Rs 3,565 crore versus Rs 3,262 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda up 10.9% to Rs 336 crore versus Rs 303 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 9.4% versus 9.3% year-on-year.

L&T - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit up 14% to Rs 4,123 crore versus Rs 3,617 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 6.7% to Rs 67,942 crore versus Rs 63,679 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda down 3.2% to Rs 6,117 crore versus Rs 6,318 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 9% versus 9.9% year-on-year.

Order book stood at Rs 7.79 lakh crore as of June 30.

Order inflow up 14% to Rs 1.08 lakh crore year-on-year.

Paradeep Phosphates - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit up 23.8% to Rs 393 crore versus Rs 317 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 36% to Rs 6,124 crore versus Rs 4,504 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda up 24% to Rs 721 crore versus Rs 581 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 11.8% versus 12.9% year-on-year.

Tata Capital - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit up 56.3% to Rs 1,547 crore versus Rs 990 crore year-on-year.

Total income up 15% to Rs 8,825 crore versus Rs 7,692 crore year-on-year.

Phoenix Mills - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit up 23.2% to Rs 297 crore versus Rs 241 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 12.8% to Rs 1,075 crore versus Rs 953 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda up 13.5% to Rs 641 crore versus Rs 565 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 59.6% versus 59.2% year-on-year.

AGI Greenpac - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit up 11.8% to Rs 99.4 crore versus Rs 88.9 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 14.2% to Rs 785 crore versus Rs 688 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda up 23.1% to Rs 175 crore versus Rs 142 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 22.3% versus 20.7% year-on-year.

Appointed Shashvat Somany as joint managing director for five years from Oct. 1.

S H Kelkar - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit up 77.3% to Rs 45.4 crore versus Rs 25.6 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 13.9% to Rs 662 crore versus Rs 581 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda up 17.3% to Rs 88 crore versus Rs 75 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 13.3% versus 12.9% year-on-year.

Reported a one-time gain of Rs 30 crore in Q1.

ALSO READ: L&T Q1 Results: Profit Rises 14%, Revenue Tops Rs 67,000 Crore But Margin Narrows

PTC India Financial - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit down 70.6% to Rs 40 crore versus Rs 136 crore year-on-year.

Total income down 27.5% to Rs 103 crore versus Rs 142 crore year-on-year.

TruAlt Bioenergy - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit rose to Rs 57 crore versus Rs 4.7 crore year-on-year.

Revenue rose to Rs 627 crore versus Rs 304 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda rose to Rs 132.8 crore versus Rs 41.5 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 21.2% versus 13.7% year-on-year.

Appointed Mallikarjun Dyaberi as chairman for one year.

Sanofi Consumer - Q1

Net profit up 13.3% to Rs 68.8 crore versus Rs 60.7 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 6.7% to Rs 236 crore versus Rs 221 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda up 27.2% to Rs 89.3 crore versus Rs 70.2 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 37.9% versus 31.8% year-on-year.

RPG Life Sciences - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit up 17% to Rs 30.8 crore versus Rs 26.3 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 15.8% to Rs 196 crore versus Rs 169 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda up 22% to Rs 43 crore versus Rs 35 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 22.1% versus 21% year-on-year.

Stocks In News

Dynacons Systems & Solutions - Secured a Rs 267.58 crore contract from NPCI for data centre augmentation, including enterprise server infrastructure and seven years of support and warranty.

- Secured a Rs 267.58 crore contract from NPCI for data centre augmentation, including enterprise server infrastructure and seven years of support and warranty. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - The board approved providing a $500 million parent company guarantee in favour of Saudi Aramco on behalf of subsidiary MRPL to facilitate crude oil imports from Sept. 1, 2026, to Aug. 31, 2028.

- The board approved providing a $500 million parent company guarantee in favour of Saudi Aramco on behalf of subsidiary MRPL to facilitate crude oil imports from Sept. 1, 2026, to Aug. 31, 2028. RailTel Corporation of India - Secured a Rs 43.90 crore work order from the AIG of Police, Odisha, for deploying 170 IT, cyber forensics, and finance and accounts experts for Odisha Police. The project is to be completed by Aug. 30, 2029.

- Secured a Rs 43.90 crore work order from the AIG of Police, Odisha, for deploying 170 IT, cyber forensics, and finance and accounts experts for Odisha Police. The project is to be completed by Aug. 30, 2029. Paradeep Phosphates - The board approved setting up a 15,000 MTPA aluminium fluoride manufacturing plant at Paradeep, with an estimated investment of Rs 250 crore.

- The board approved setting up a 15,000 MTPA aluminium fluoride manufacturing plant at Paradeep, with an estimated investment of Rs 250 crore. Rail Vikas Nigam - Received a letter of acceptance from East Central Railway for a Rs 358.97 crore railway-doubling project between Kundawa Chainpur and Raxaul.

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