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Marico, JK Tyre, IG Petrochemicals, Kokuyo Camlin, Cheviot Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Record date for dividends is July 30; investors must own shares by July 29 due to India's T+1 settlement cycle.

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Marico, JK Tyre, IG Petrochemicals, Kokuyo Camlin, Cheviot Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: Canva
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
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Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.
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Marico Ltd.
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IG Petrochemicals Ltd.
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Shares of Marico Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., IG Petrochemicals Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Cheviot Company Ltd. and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The list is as follows:

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
Albert David Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.000030 Jul 2026
BASF India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.000030 Jul 2026
Birlanu Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 15.000030 Jul 2026
Cheviot Company Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.000030 Jul 2026
Crestchem Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500030 Jul 2026
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.100030 Jul 2026
GPT Healthcare Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500030 Jul 2026
Granules India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.750030 Jul 2026
IG Petrochemicals Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.000030 Jul 2026
IVP Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500030 Jul 2026
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 4.000030 Jul 2026
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.300030 Jul 2026
Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.000030 Jul 2026
Marico Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.000030 Jul 2026
Share India Securities Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.500030 Jul 2026
Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000030 Jul 2026

ALSO READ: Stocks To Watch Today: L&T, Tata Capital, DCM Shriram, ONGC, Rail Vikas Nigam & More

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 30 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 29 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: TCS, Eternal, Radico Khaitan And More | July 29

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