Marico, JK Tyre, IG Petrochemicals, Kokuyo Camlin, Cheviot Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Marico Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., IG Petrochemicals Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Cheviot Company Ltd. and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The list is as follows:

Security Name Purpose Record Date Albert David Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 30 Jul 2026 BASF India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000 30 Jul 2026 Birlanu Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 15.0000 30 Jul 2026 Cheviot Company Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000 30 Jul 2026 Crestchem Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 30 Jul 2026 Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 30 Jul 2026 GPT Healthcare Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 30 Jul 2026 Granules India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.7500 30 Jul 2026 IG Petrochemicals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 30 Jul 2026 IVP Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 30 Jul 2026 JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 30 Jul 2026 Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000 30 Jul 2026 Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 30 Jul 2026 Marico Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 30 Jul 2026 Share India Securities Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 30 Jul 2026 Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 30 Jul 2026

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T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 30 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 29 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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