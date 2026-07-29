Five Stocks To Buy Today: TCS, Eternal, Radico Khaitan And More | July 29

Market experts have recommended five stocks for investors and traders to consider, based on technical indicators and recent price movements. Top picks include Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS), Dabur India Ltd., Eternal Ltd., Radico Khaitan Ltd., and NLC India Ltd. Here are five stock recommended right from entry levels, price targets and stop-losses:

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) (CMP: Rs 2,398.00)

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI-registered research analyst and Partner and Co-Founder of BlueOak Wealth, has recommended buying Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Goel has set a target price of Rs 2,528, with a stop-loss at Rs 2,295.

Dabur India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 425.90)

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, has recommended buying Dabur India Ltd.

The stock was trading at a CMP of Rs 425.90. Rajani has placed the target at Rs 452 and advised investors to maintain a stop-loss at Rs 410.

Eternal Ltd. (CMP: Rs 307.50)

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth has also recommended buying Eternal Ltd. Goel has set a target price of Rs 325, while the recommended stop-loss is Rs 294.

Radico Khaitan Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,344.90)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade has recommended buying Radico Khaitan Ltd. within the range of Rs 4,250 to Rs 4,290. Sarvade has set a target price of Rs 4,875, with a stop-loss at Rs 3,999.

NLC India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 299.00)

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities has recommended NLC India Ltd. with a target price of Rs 315. The stock was trading at a CMP of Rs 299.00. Rajani has advised maintaining a stop-loss at Rs 282.

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