Stock Picks Today: HUL, L&T, Swiggy, Varun Beverages, Cipla, DMart, Pine Labs, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified opportunities across FMCG, engineering and construction, food delivery, pharma, wealth management and plastics, with fresh calls on HUL, L&T, Swiggy, Varun Beverages, Cipla, DMart, Pine Labs, Nuvama, Phoenix Mills, Cholamandalam Finance, Indus Towers, and City Union Bank, while maintaining a constructive view on the auto sector.

Macquarie on HUL

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2860

Broadly in-line 1Q; volume growth moderates QoQ

Did not like the continued weakness in soaps due to inflationary pressures

Liked stable FMCG demand outlook going into Q2 despite the inflationary pressures

Premium continues to grow ahead of mass across markets

Believe clarity on a volume pickup remains important to near-term performance.

Citi on HUL

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2650 from Rs 2750

Growth Momentum Sustains

FY27 Outlook Remains Constructive

Demand outlook remains stable

See improving execution, portfolio premiumization and channel transformation.

MS on HUL

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 2480

Q1: Optimistic Commentary

Overall demand conditions are expected to be stable

Inflation has not affected demand so far; Rural and urban demand remains stable

Monsoon and geopolitical risks remain key monitorables.

Jefferies on HUL

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2850

7% share price drop is baffling given the extent of the miss

There were a few weak spots, but offsetting factors meant the overall miss in EBITDA was small

Note the consistent improvement in growth & profitability over the past few qtrs.

Mgmt. commentary was reasonable, with expectations of stable demand & margin remaining in the guided range.

GS on HUL

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2450 from Rs 2725

Revenue growth improving, we expect further acceleration in FY27

Home care growth was strong and is likely to accelerate further as price growth kicks in FY27

Encouraging recovery in beauty & wellbeing

Foods steady, weak personal care

Expects to sustain EBITDA margins despite input cost inflation.

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Citi on L&T

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 4650

Q1: Resilient Performance; Order Inflow Outlook Constructive

Management commentary suggests supply chain linked cost pressures should remain manageable

Maintained its full-year margin guidance

Margin headwinds in Q1 were primarily driven by a bump in Expected Credit Loss.

Jefferies on L&T

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 5000 from Rs 4885

Margins intact despite revenue miss

Management maintained its annual 10-12% YoY revenue guidance, implying that H2 will be better

Believe L&T stock should see a leg up to Rs 4,278 (when the conflict started) if global tensions ease

With earnings visibility adding to upside thereon.

CLSA on L&T

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 4842

Q1 order surprise

Expanding total addressable market to Europe & India industrial capex drive surprise

Believe L&T's stock weakness on cyclical factors such as the Iran war is an added buying opportunity

L&T is the most undervalued large-cap India industrials stock

Its $78bn backlog is up 28% YoY and appears solid in the current environment

L&T is emerging as a global Capex cycle play.

MS on Swiggy

Swiggy's Instamart business has been prioritizing profitability over market share in recent quarters

Think churn at the leadership level may further compound investor concerns around loss of market share

Also think a change in leadership could bring a strategy refresh and potential path to regain market share loss

While maintaining break even or profitability at the contribution margin level.

Bernstein on Nuvama Wealth

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1800

Expect growth, but valuations limit near-term upside

Improved growth outlook & optimism over PAG's exit (private) have driven the re-rating

Remain fundamentally positive

Re-rating bakes in optimism on the PE exit being completed in the near-term.

Macquarie on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 3250

Targets 15% store adds, sees SSSg staying at ~8%

Unchanged outlook on quick commerce:

Focused on proving the sustainable and profitable nature of DMart Ready

Believes online and offline consumers are different and hence also does not see merit in integrating DMart Ready and physical stores.

GS on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 3800 from Rs 4000

Store adds ambition lower than expectations

Company now more open to long-term leases to open stores

Like-for-like growth likely unlikely to see acceleration despite increased price inflation on FMCG products

Gross margin to sustain in 14-15% range; PBT margin a better metric of profitability going forward

E-commerce scaled back, company will not participate in Quick Commerce and wants to grow business profitably.

MS on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Overweight; Cut TP to Rs 4464 from Rs 4827

Cut store openings for FY27e to 75 vs. 85 earlier

Also reduce SSSG to 7% from 8%

EPS estimates for FY27-29 are lower by 3% each owing to the top-line cut and higher finance costs.

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JPMorgan on Cipla

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1600

First DPI approval from US plant

Competitive market but sizeable and stable

Moving in the right direction on FY27 guidance

Execution remains key.

Kotak Securities on Cipla

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1675

gAdvair approval marks another milestone toward achieving US guidance

Expect Cipla to generate US$22/28 mn US sales from gAdvair in FY27/28

Stays one of our top picks.

MS on Varun Beverages

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 557

Positive Commentary on July Trends

Expects growth momentum to continue beyond July

Mgmt sounded confident in sustaining double-digit growth momentum and maintaining margins at current levels

Sharp stock reaction today factors in the weaker-than-expected growth in India

Positive management commentary and the relatively lower valuation vs. peers, should support near-term stock recover.

Citi on Varun Beverages

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 580 from Rs 640

Q2 Below: India Growth Debate Persists; Mgmt. Remains Constructive

International business: Strong growth continues

Believe the category remains attractive over the long-term and competitive intensity could be gradually easing.

Jefferies on Varun Beverages

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 615

Growth Scare or Buying Opportunity?

India's business volume growth disappointed the market

Softer volume base kept expectations high on growth

Mgmt clarified that weather conditions impacted April, while the other two months delivered >20%

International ops helped offset some of the weakness

Mgmt remains confident, esp as July saw strong momentum

Believe the correction is excessive.

Citi on Pine Labs

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 215 from Rs 235

Growth In Line; Margins Lower on Mix & Growth Investments

Revenue growth led by distribution sub-segment within the Issuing and Acquiring business

Sales-Fleet Additions Should Contribute to higher H2 growth.

Citi on Supreme Industries

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 3150 from Rs 3050

Q1: Strong Margins Offset Weak Volumes

See downside Risk to FY27 Volume Guidance

MIP Should Prevent Further Destocking

See increased competitive intensity following backward integration by a major competitor.

Macquarie on Phoenix Mills

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2100

Rent catch-up begins

Retail growth print driven by occupancy at newer malls and revenue-share flow-through from higher consumption

Improving pre-leasing occupancies numbers at repositioned malls is encouraging

Remain concerned about slow pace of ramp up in offices.

MS on Phoenix Mills

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 2000

Q1 EPS Miss Driven by Weak Residential Revenue

Project completion for PMC Bangalore expansion and Surat is delayed.

Macquarie on Chola Finance

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 1495

Steady Quarter

Q1: Operating leverage drives an in-line quarter

Growth momentum intact; margins defensible

Seasonal stress, improving loss trajectory.

MS on Chola Finance

Maintain Equal-weight; Hike TP to Rs 1900 from Rs 1720

Q1: good quarter

Raise FY27 forecasts sharply – these were depressed by macro concerns that now appear manageable

See limited upside and relatively higher vulnerability of growth to macro risks and NIM to higher rates.

Citi on Chola Finance

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 2100 from Rs 1945

Growth/NIMs/Credit Cost Held Firm in a Seasonally Weak Q1

Asset Quality — Pace of Seasonal Deterioration Slow; Credit Cost at Guided Level

NIMs Likely To Hold Above Guidance

Opex Growth Following Asset Growth; Investment Phase Continuing.

Jefferies on Chola Finance

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 2100 from Rs 1960

Q1: Profit Beat; Broad Based Momentum; Provision Surprise Positively

Healthy broad based AUM growth

Stable margin outlook

FY27 credit cost may undershoot guidance

Stays among top picks in NBFCs

Macquarie on City Union Bank

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 250

Growth momentum intact

Broad-based growth drives the beat

Near-term margin pressure

Cleaner balance sheet supports RoA upside.

Jefferies on Auto Sector

2W demand shifting to premium bikes and EVs

TVS gaining share in 2Ws

Cars make a comeback in Jun-Q

Market share stabilization key for Maruti Suzuki

HYUNDAI slipping; TaMo PV rises to #2, but lower margins

EV adoption accelerates

Have Buys on TVS, Eicher, Maruti & M&M, but Underperform on HYUNDAI & TaMo PV.

Macquarie on Indus Tower

Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform; TP at Rs 350

Still lacklustre growth; up to Neutral on valuation

Continue to forecast a lacklustre growth Indus Towers

Indus' Africa foray could add to revenue growth but will likely be ROIC dilutive given initial single tenancy visibility

Upgrade to Neutral following recent share price pull-back

Positive thesis will need stronger EBITDA growth outlook.

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