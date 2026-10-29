US Fed Holds Rates, But Another Hike Looms: What It Means For Indian Stock Market

The US Federal Reserve has kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75%-4%, but the decision offers little certainty about the path ahead. Two policymakers favoured a rate hike, inflation remains elevated and investors are weighing the possibility of further monetary tightening in December.

For Indian stock market investors, the bigger question is whether the Fed's pause can support global risk appetite or whether the prospect of higher US interest rates will keep foreign fund flows under pressure. Elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions add to the uncertainty, while the Nifty 50 faces resistance at 22,800 and Bank Nifty at 54,600, according to Enrich Money CEO Ponmudi R.

US Fed Holds Rates At 3.75%-4% In 10-2 Vote

The Federal Open Market Committee voted 10-2 to maintain its benchmark interest rate in the 3.75%-4% range on Wednesday, as expected. Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack dissented, favouring a 25-basis-point rate hike.

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The Fed upgraded its assessment of the US economy, describing economic activity as expanding at a "strong pace", compared with the "solid" pace cited previously. However, policymakers said inflation remained elevated and indicated that further economic data would help determine the appropriate policy stance.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said he expected the US economy to show strong investment and consumer spending in the third quarter. He also expressed confidence that inflation could return to the central bank's 2% target without significantly slowing economic growth or increasing unemployment.

However, the policy statement kept the possibility of further tightening open. Investors are now assessing whether persistent inflation and resilient economic activity could prompt another rate hike at the Fed's December meeting.

Thomas Priju, Portfolio Manager, Karma Capital, said the Fed's decision to hold rates should not necessarily be interpreted as a dovish signal for global equity markets. The 10-2 vote, with two policymakers favouring a 25-basis-point hike, highlights the divergence within the committee as inflation remains elevated. The Fed's assessment of the economy and the possibility of further rate hikes suggest that the pause should not be interpreted as the end of the tightening cycle. In fact, markets are increasingly pricing in another rate hike in December.

What The Fed Decision Means For Indian Stock Market

The immediate impact on Indian equities will depend less on the rate pause itself and more on its implications for US bond yields, the dollar, global liquidity and foreign investor flows.

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Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm, said Indian markets were likely to remain range-bound and volatile as investors weighed global monetary policy signals alongside macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Crude oil remains a key concern, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trading around $102 per barrel, according to the market levels cited by Ponmudi. Elevated oil prices can increase India's import bill, add to inflationary pressures and put pressure on the rupee and corporate margins.

Geopolitical tensions also remain elevated, with uncertainty over diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Middle East conflict adding to concerns about energy supplies.

Asian markets traded higher in early deals, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi gaining more than 0.5%. However, stronger regional cues may not be enough to sustain a recovery in Indian equities if crude oil prices remain elevated and global financial conditions tighten.

A hawkish Fed outlook could keep US bond yields and the dollar firm, potentially weighing on emerging-market assets. A more balanced assessment of inflation and growth could support risk appetite, although domestic earnings, oil prices and foreign fund flows will remain important drivers for Indian equities.

Thomas Priju said a further increase in US interest rates could keep US bond yields and the dollar elevated, putting pressure on emerging-market capital flows and increasing volatility in the Nifty. High-valuation stocks and segments dependent on foreign portfolio flows could remain particularly sensitive to changes in global liquidity conditions.

However, the impact on Indian markets will also depend on domestic earnings growth, valuations and the trajectory of foreign investor flows. Priju said investors should remain selective and focus on companies with strong earnings visibility and balance sheets, while monitoring US inflation data and the Fed's subsequent communication for clues on the future rate trajectory.

Why The Fed's Inflation Stance Matters

The Fed's decision reflects the challenge of balancing persistent inflation against continued economic growth. Inflation remains above the central bank's 2% target, while resilient consumer spending and investment have supported economic activity.

Warsh argued that productivity gains could allow the US economy to grow faster without generating excessive inflation. He also said tighter credit conditions were already affecting parts of the economy, potentially slowing business investment and spending.

However, two policymakers' preference for an immediate rate hike highlights concerns that inflationary pressures may require further action. The Fed said the accumulation of more economic data would help determine the appropriate policy stance before its next meeting.

For Indian markets, the distinction between a pause and a shift towards monetary easing is important. If US interest rates remain elevated for longer, global borrowing costs and liquidity conditions could continue to influence foreign investment decisions.

Nifty 50 Technical Outlook: 22,800 Is The Key Level To Watch

According to Ponmudi, the Nifty 50 faces resistance around 22,800, which remains a key hurdle for a sustained recovery.

A decisive breakout followed by sustained trading above 22,800 could strengthen near-term momentum and open the way towards 23,000. However, failure to reclaim this level could keep the index confined to a range-bound structure.

On the downside, 22,500 is the immediate support zone. A decisive break below this level could intensify selling pressure and expose the index to further declines.

The near-term outlook remains cautious, with a sustained move above 22,800 needed to reinforce recovery momentum.

Bank Nifty Outlook: Can The Index Reclaim 54,600?

Bank Nifty continues to trade below its key daily moving averages, indicating a weak technical structure, according to Ponmudi.

The 54,400-54,600 range forms the immediate resistance zone. A sustained breakout above 54,600 could strengthen recovery momentum and open the way towards 55,000-55,200.

On the downside, 54,000-53,800 forms the immediate support zone, followed by 53,500. A decisive break below the immediate support range could trigger renewed selling pressure.

A sustained move above 54,600 would be needed to improve the technical setup and signal a stronger recovery.

What Investors Should Watch Next

The Fed's inflation assessment and the possibility of further rate hikes will remain important global market drivers in the coming weeks. Investors will also monitor US bond yields, the dollar, crude oil prices and developments in the Middle East.

For Indian equities, the combination of elevated oil prices and uncertainty over foreign investor flows could limit the scope for a sustained recovery. Domestically, quarterly earnings and the technical levels of the Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty will also influence market direction.

The main takeaway is that the Fed's decision to hold rates does not, by itself, signal easier monetary conditions. The outlook for Indian stocks will depend on how inflation, global liquidity and geopolitical risks evolve from here.

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