Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On October 29

Gold Price Today in India

Gold prices declined again on Oct. 28 owing to rising crude prices, which is raising Fed rate hike expectations in the near term. Having said that, during yesterday's US Fed policy meeting, rates were kept unchanged; however, the market is anticipating a rate hike in December 2026.

Gold futures expiring in December slipped around 0.3%, to settle at Rs 1,43,705 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Oct. 28, while silver futures with Dec. expiry declined 1.2% to close at Rs 1,94,325.

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On Thursday, Oct. 29, Comex gold slipped further by 0.01% in the early trade and was trading at $4,051 per ounce, continuing its losing streak. Comex silver was also down around 0.03% to $53.65 per ounce, at around 00:55 GMT.

In India, around 6:20 a.m. today, 24K gold prices stood at Rs 1,44,000 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 1,94,990 per kg.

Meanwhile, 22K gold stood at Rs 1,32,000 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,80,366 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,43,740 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,43,490 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,44,160 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,43,550 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,43,850 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,43,970 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,762; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,31,533; Chennai at Rs 1,32,147; Kolkata at Rs 1,31,588; Bengaluru at Rs 1,31,863; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,31,973 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,94,640 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,94,300 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,95,200 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,94,380 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,94,790 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,94,950 per kg

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