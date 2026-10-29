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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On October 29

Gold prices extended their decline on October 29, with Comex gold slipping to $4,051 per ounce in early trade. In India, 24K gold stood at Rs 1,44,000 per 10 grams, while silver was priced at Rs 1,94,990 per kg.

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Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On October 29
On Thursday, Oct. 29, Comex gold slipped further by 0.01% in the early trade and was trading at $4,051 per ounce, continuing its losing streak.
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Gold Price Today in India

Gold prices declined again on Oct. 28 owing to rising crude prices, which is raising Fed rate hike expectations in the near term. Having said that, during yesterday's US Fed policy meeting, rates were kept unchanged; however, the market is anticipating a rate hike in December 2026.

Gold futures expiring in December slipped around 0.3%, to settle at Rs 1,43,705 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange on Oct. 28, while silver futures with Dec. expiry declined 1.2% to close at Rs 1,94,325.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

On Thursday, Oct. 29, Comex gold slipped further by 0.01% in the early trade and was trading at $4,051 per ounce, continuing its losing streak. Comex silver was also down around 0.03% to $53.65 per ounce, at around 00:55 GMT.

In India, around 6:20 a.m. today, 24K gold prices stood at Rs 1,44,000 per 10 gm, while silver was at Rs 1,94,990 per kg.

Meanwhile, 22K gold stood at Rs 1,32,000 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,80,366 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

Also Read: Gold At Rs 1.43 Lakh, Silver At Rs 1.94 Lakh: Three Ways How The Fed Rate Decision Could Move Them

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,43,740 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,43,490 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,44,160 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,43,550 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,43,850 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,43,970 per 10gm 

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,31,762; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,31,533; Chennai at Rs 1,32,147; Kolkata at Rs 1,31,588; Bengaluru at Rs 1,31,863; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,31,973 per 10gm. 

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,94,640 per kg
Delhi: Rs 1,94,300 per kg
Chennai: Rs 1,95,200 per kg
Kolkata: Rs1,94,380 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 1,94,790 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 1,94,950 per kg 

Also Read: Gold Price Dips Ahead Of Diwali: Can It Go Lower On Dhanteras? What To Expect

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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