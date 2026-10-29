Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Hints At MBBS Internship Stipend Hike, Promises Budgetary Support

The Himachal Pradesh government is actively working to enhance the quality of medical education, placing a special emphasis on modern technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Tuesday.

Sukhu expressed this commitment during an interaction with students at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur.

The chief minister also mentioned that the state government is considering increasing the internship stipend for MBBS students and will make the necessary budgetary provisions for this proposed increase

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In response to a question from an MBBS student about initiatives to develop Government Medical College, Hamirpur, into a leading medical institution, the chief minister highlighted ongoing efforts.

When asked by another student about measures to improve safety and infrastructure at the college, Sukhu informed her about the construction of a modern amphitheatre, an auditorium, and a library. Additionally, separate hostels for boys and girls, each with a capacity of 300 students, are also being built.

He said that the layout plan for Government Medical College, Hamirpur, has been prepared with the assistance of a Japanese company. Plans are also underway to establish a super-speciality block, a cancer hospital, a dental college and a nursing college at the institution in the future. Research activities will also be encouraged at the college.

Sukhu mentioned that the selection process for 10 postgraduate and 10 MBBS students from each of the state's medical colleges is nearly complete. These selected students will soon be sent abroad to study best practices in the medical field.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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