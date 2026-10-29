Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On October 29

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Gift Nifty Check

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a muted note on Thursday, following mixed cues from global markets, as investors assess US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement and geopolitical uncertainties.

The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a flat start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,767 level, a discount of nearly 11 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

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Asian Market Check

Asian markets traded mostly higher on Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75%-4%. Investors are now awaiting the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) monetary policy decision, due on Friday, October 30.

South Korea's Kospi jumped nearly 1.5%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.87% in early trade. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.22%, and New Zealand's NZX 50 advanced around 0.5%. Japan's Topix, however, slipped 0.2%.

Commodity Check

Brent crude oil prices eased on Thursday after moving away from four-year highs, as investors weighed renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation of the Middle East conflict against reports that the US was preparing for possible fresh strikes on Iran after the midterm elections.

Brent crude was last trading at $114.30 per barrel, down 0.8% on the day. However, the international benchmark had settled 1.3% higher at $115.32 a barrel on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 2.9% to settle at $102.78 per barrel in the previous session.

Fed's Verdict

The US Federal Reserve has kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75%-4%, but the decision offers little certainty about the path ahead. Two policymakers favoured a rate hike, inflation remains elevated and investors are weighing the possibility of further monetary tightening in December.

US Market Recap

US stock market ended higher on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve left its key policy rate unchanged, as widely expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 97.53 points, or 0.19%, to 52,475.10, while the S&P 500 rose 21.37 points, or 0.28%, to 7,743.97. The Nasdaq Composite closed 72.04 points, or 0.27%, higher at 26,549.85.

Stock Market Recap

In the previous session, the Indian stock market ended lower, with the Nifty 50 closing tad below 22,700 level.

Earnings In Focus

Archean Chemical Industries

Alivus Life Sciences

Ambuja Cements

Apar Industries

Asian Paints

BlackBuck

Bliss GVS Pharma

Blue Star

Borosil

Brigade Enterprises

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS)

CARE Ratings

Coal India

Deepak Nitrite

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Fino Payments Bank

Firstsource Solutions

Garware Technical Fibres

Godrej Consumer Products

Greaves Cotton

Greenply Industries

Grindwell Norton

ICRA

Indian Energy Exchange

Indegene

InterGlobe Aviation

Indostar Capital Finance

Indraprastha Medical Corporation

JSW Holdings

Laurus Labs

Man Infraconstruction

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

NIIT Learning Systems

Nilkamal

NOCIL

Pine Labs

Praj Industries

RPG Life Sciences

Shaily Engineering Plastics

Steamhouse India

Suzlon Energy

Symphony

Thyrocare Technologies

Timken India

Trent

V-Guard Industries

Voltamp Transformers

Earnings Post Market Hours

Goodluck India (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit down 23.4% to Rs 49 crore versus Rs 64 crore.

Revenue up 5.9% to Rs 1,363 crore versus Rs 1,287 crore.

Ebitda down 13.4% to Rs 116 crore versus Rs 134 crore.

Margin at 8.5% versus 10.4%.

Approved aerospace components as a new line of business.

VST Industries (Q2, YoY)

Net profit down 30.5% to Rs 41 crore versus Rs 59 crore.

Revenue down 28.3% to Rs 241 crore versus Rs 336 crore.

Ebitda down 44.9% to Rs 43 crore versus Rs 78 crore.

Margin at 17.8% versus 23.2%.

PNC Infratech (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit down 46.8% to Rs 115 crore versus Rs 216 crore.

Revenue up 17.2% to Rs 1,322 crore versus Rs 1,128 crore.

Ebitda up 9.9% to Rs 278 crore versus Rs 253 crore.

Margin at 21% versus 22.4%.

Satin Creditcare Network (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 53 crore.

Total income up 18.3% to Rs 929 crore versus Rs 785 crore.

Bandhan Bank (Q2, YoY)

Net profit at Rs 622 crore versus Rs 112 crore.

NII up 14% to Rs 2,961 crore versus Rs 2,589 crore.

Gross NPA at 3.11% versus 3.15% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.92% versus 0.93% (QoQ).

Provisions at Rs 718 crore versus Rs 1,153 crore. (YoY)

Provisions at Rs 718 crore versus Rs 683 crore. (QoQ)

Force Motors (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit down 16.2% to Rs 294 crore versus Rs 351 crore.

Revenue up 40.6% to Rs 2,925 crore versus Rs 2,081 crore.

Ebitda up 19.8% to Rs 434 crore versus Rs 362 crore.

Margin at 14.8% versus 17.4%.

Sudeep Pharma (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 12.7% to Rs 51.5 crore versus Rs 45.7 crore.

Revenue up 20.9% to Rs 197 crore versus Rs 163 crore.

Ebitda up 30.5% to Rs 73.2 crore versus Rs 56.1 crore.

Margin at 37.2% versus 34.4%.

PNB Housing Finance (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 6% to Rs 617 crore versus Rs 582 crore.

Total income up 13.7% to Rs 2,424 crore versus Rs 2,131 crore.

Embassy Office Parks REIT (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit at Rs 831 crore versus Rs 232 crore.

Revenue up 15.9% to Rs 1,303 crore versus Rs 1,124 crore.

Birlasoft (Q2, Consolidated QoQ)

Net profit down 0.6% to Rs 160 crore versus Rs 161 crore.

Revenue up 2.7% to Rs 1,416 crore versus Rs 1,379 crore.

EBIT down 6.7% to Rs 190 crore versus Rs 203 crore.

EBIT margin at 13.4% versus 14.7%.

Board declared interim dividend of Rs 3/share.

Meesho (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net loss at Rs 132 crore versus loss of Rs 411 crore.

Revenue up 34.4% to Rs 4,132 crore versus Rs 3,074 crore.

Ebitda loss at Rs 229 crore versus loss of Rs 456 crore.

Gokul Agro Resources (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 45.5% to Rs 147 crore versus Rs 101 crore.

Revenue up 12.7% to Rs 7,481 crore versus Rs 6,638 crore.

Ebitda up 42.6% to Rs 265 crore versus Rs 186 crore.

Margin at 3.5% versus 2.8%.

Arkade Developers (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit down 45.7% to Rs 25 crore versus Rs 46 crore.

Revenue down 45.1% to Rs 145 crore versus Rs 264 crore.

Ebitda down 45.9% to Rs 34.5 crore versus Rs 63.8 crore.

Margin at 23.8% versus 24.2%.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 33.7% to Rs 115 crore versus Rs 86 crore.

Revenue up 45.7% to Rs 1,409 crore versus Rs 967 crore.

Ebitda up 39% to Rs 164 crore versus Rs 118 crore.

Margin at 11.6% versus 12.2%.

Aeroflex Industries (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit at Rs 36.6 crore versus Rs 14.2 crore.

Revenue up 86.5% to Rs 207 crore versus Rs 111 crore.

Ebitda up 90.1% to Rs 50 crore versus Rs 26.3 crore.

Margin at 24.2% versus 23.7%.

Re-designated Drashti Bhil as CFO from Nov. 28.

United Spirits (Q2, YoY)

Net profit down 2.1% to Rs 462 crore versus Rs 472 crore.

Revenue up 2.8% to Rs 3,258 crore versus Rs 3,170 crore.

Ebitda down 4.3% to Rs 643 crore versus Rs 672 crore.

Margin at 19.7% versus 21.2%.

AGI Greenpac (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit down 11.8% to Rs 67 crore versus Rs 76 crore.

Revenue up 8.8% to Rs 655 crore versus Rs 602 crore.

Ebitda down 6% to Rs 142 crore versus Rs 151 crore.

Margin at 21.7% versus 25.1%.

IIFL Capital Services (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 51.2% to Rs 127 crore versus Rs 84 crore.

Revenue up 26.1% to Rs 690 crore versus Rs 547 crore.

TVS Holdings (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 43.3% to Rs 635 crore versus Rs 443 crore.

Total income up 39.1% to Rs 20,257 crore versus Rs 14,562 crore.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India (Q2, YoY)

Net profit up 22.2% to Rs 77 crore versus Rs 63 crore.

Revenue up 12.4% to Rs 263 crore versus Rs 234 crore.

Ebitda up 19.7% to Rs 101 crore versus Rs 84.6 crore.

Margin at 38.5% versus 36.2%.

Raymond Lifestyle (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit down 10.2% to Rs 67.5 crore versus Rs 75.2 crore.

Revenue up 13.2% to Rs 2,075 crore versus Rs 1,832 crore.

Ebitda down 2.6% to Rs 220 crore versus Rs 226 crore.

Margin at 10.6% versus 12.3%.

Pidilite Industries (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 6.2% to Rs 615 crore versus Rs 579 crore.

Revenue up 20.9% to Rs 4,298 crore versus Rs 3,554 crore.

Ebitda up 3.2% to Rs 878 crore versus Rs 850 crore.

Margin at 20.4% versus 23.9%.

eClerx Services (Q2, Consolidated QoQ)

Net profit up 10% to Rs 180.5 crore versus Rs 164.2 crore.

Revenue up 3.2% to Rs 1,189 crore versus Rs 1,152 crore.

EBIT up 5.8% to Rs 228 crore versus Rs 215.5 crore.

EBIT margin at 19.2% versus 18.7%.

Elantas Beck India (Q2, YoY)

Net profit up 25.3% to Rs 45.5 crore versus Rs 36.3 crore.

Revenue up 22.5% to Rs 265 crore versus Rs 217 crore.

Ebitda up 29% to Rs 60.9 crore versus Rs 47.2 crore.

Margin at 23% versus 21.8%.

Appointed Supriya Bansal as CFO.

RR Kabel (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 56% to Rs 181 crore versus Rs 116 crore.

Revenue up 51.8% to Rs 3,284 crore versus Rs 2,164 crore.

Ebitda up 61.4% to Rs 284 crore versus Rs 176 crore.

Margin at 8.6% versus 8.1%.

Board declared interim dividend of Rs 6.5/share.

Approved investment of Rs 200 crore for land acquisition in Rajasthan.

Sundram Fasteners (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit up 14.1% to Rs 172 crore versus Rs 151 crore.

Revenue up 30.5% to Rs 1,985 crore versus Rs 1,521 crore.

Ebitda up 17.4% to Rs 296.4 crore versus Rs 252.5 crore.

Margin at 14.9% versus 16.6%.

Hero MotoCorp (Q2, YoY)

Net profit up 4.5% to Rs 1,456 crore versus Rs 1,393 crore.

Revenue up 21.1% to Rs 14,687 crore versus Rs 12,126 crore.

Ebitda up 7.9% to Rs 1,967 crore versus Rs 1,824 crore.

Margin at 13.4% versus 15%.

Approved investment of Rs 300 crore in subsidiary HMCL Netherlands.

One MobiKwik Systems (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit at Rs 125 crore versus Rs 62 crore.

Total income up 43.1% to Rs 740 crore versus Rs 517 crore.

Approved subscription to 23 lakh shares of subsidiary Si Creva Capital via rights issue.

Approved subscription of shares worth Rs 624 crore at Rs 2,670.14/share.

Sasken Technologies (Q2, Consolidated QoQ)

Net profit down 1.3% to Rs 24.5 crore versus Rs 24.9 crore.

Revenue down 5.4% to Rs 321 crore versus Rs 339 crore.

EBIT up 31.4% to Rs 28.5 crore versus Rs 21.7 crore.

EBIT margin at 8.9% versus 6.4%.

ACME Solar Holdings (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit at Rs 268 crore versus Rs 115 crore.

Revenue up 89.5% to Rs 887 crore versus Rs 468 crore.

Ebitda up 88% to Rs 753 crore versus Rs 401 crore.

Margin at 84.9% versus 85.6%.

InfoBeans Technologies (Q2, Consolidated QoQ)

Net profit up 21.5% to Rs 26.3 crore versus Rs 21.6 crore.

Revenue up 6.9% to Rs 163 crore versus Rs 153 crore.

EBIT up 21.3% to Rs 31 crore versus Rs 25.6 crore.

EBIT margin at 19% versus 16.7%.

Dodla Dairy (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit down 44.3% to Rs 36.6 crore versus Rs 65.7 crore.

Revenue up 17.4% to Rs 1,196 crore versus Rs 1,019 crore.

Ebitda down 30.9% to Rs 64.1 crore versus Rs 92.8 crore.

Margin at 5.4% versus 9.1%.

Approved formation of a joint venture with Meadow India Holdings.

Aarti Pharmalabs (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit at Rs 71.5 crore versus Rs 20.5 crore.

Revenue up 46.1% to Rs 611 crore versus Rs 418 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 64.5 crore.

Margin at 22.1% versus 15.4%.

Stocks in News

SEAMEC: Barge 'SEAMEC Glorious' has been taken on hire with effect from Oct. 26.

Awfis Space Solutions: Launched 1.45 lakh sq. ft. of workspace capacity through new centres in Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Entered into a one-year agreement with AGP City Gas Pvt. Ltd. to provide the Zaggle Propel platform.

Intellect Design Arena: Reported compromise of an employee email account at its Canadian subsidiary. The company said the incident had no impact on operations, no unauthorised fund outflow occurred and no employee involvement was found. The cyber incident did not have a material impact.

Karur Vysya Bank: Opened eight new branches across India. Total branch count stands at 929.

Subros: Set up a greenfield manufacturing plant in Haryana. The company also proposed capacity addition of 4.5 lakh air-conditioning systems per annum.

Infosys: Received an order from Canada's UNI Financial Cooperation. The company will deploy Finacle Universal Banker across UNI branches.

Lloyds Metals & Energy: Approved pricing and tenure of $130 million floating-rate bonds.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: US FDA classified the inspection of its Andhra Pradesh facility as Voluntary Action Indicated.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Expanded its water heating portfolio with a range of 5.9-litre instant water heaters.

Shalby: Resumed full operations at its Jabalpur hospital. The company received approval to restart services and patient admissions in the affected wing.

Titagarh Rail Systems: Received an additional wagon order worth Rs 1,717 crore from the Ministry of Railways. The order includes 4,955 BOXNHL wagons and takes the total contract value to Rs 10,404 crore. The additional order is scheduled to be executed by June 2027.

Fortis Healthcare: Acquired a 110-bed hospital in Bengaluru from Suguna for Rs 277 crore. The acquisition provides scope to expand capacity to 150 beds.

TVS Motor Company: Announced the demerger of its consumer finance and related business undertaking.

EPACK Prefab Technologies: Commenced commercial production at its Rajasthan facility after receiving consent to operate from the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board for the Ghiloth unit.

KIMS: Said proceedings relating to trust administration remain under adjudication. No final determination has been made regarding the allegations.

Meesho: Approved investment of Rs 400 crore in subsidiary Meesho Payments through a rights issue.

Aarti Pharmalabs: Piyush Lakhani resigned as CFO effective Oct. 30. The company appointed Vibha Thakkar as CFO effective Oct. 31.

HD Fire Protect: Maharashtra Pollution Control Board rejected consent to operate for the Jalgaon expansion project.

Cochin Shipyard: Signed a deed for transfer of shares with shareholders of Conoship, Netherlands.

NPPA: Drug price regulator cut the maximum retail price of 543 anti-cancer medicines with effect from Nov. 9.

Board Meetings

Capital Small Finance Bank: To consider fundraising.

To consider fundraising. Monarch Networth Capital: To consider a stock split.

To consider a stock split. Motilal Oswal Financial Services: To consider fundraising.

To consider fundraising. Sudarshan Pharma: To consider fundraising.

Bulk/Block Deals

Asian Granito India

Goldendunes Buildhome Pvt. Ltd. bought 17.09 lakh shares at Rs 45.97/share.

Goldendunes Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd. sold 17.09 lakh shares at Rs 45.97/share.

CarTrade Tech

HRTI Pvt. Ltd. sold 81,525 shares at Rs 2,466.86/share.

Motisons Jewellers

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. sold 7.80 lakh shares at Rs 15.24/share.

Ola Electric Mobility

Jump Trading Financial India Pvt. Ltd. sold 1.13 lakh shares at Rs 36.08/share.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. bought 43,746 shares at Rs 349.86/share.

Jubilant Ingrevia

East Bridge Capital Master Fund I Ltd. bought 9.22 lakh shares at Rs 601.75/share.

Insider Trading

Aurum PropTech: Aurum RealEstate Developers Ltd., promoter, bought 10,000 shares.

Aurum RealEstate Developers Ltd., promoter, bought 10,000 shares. Tiger Logistics (India): Brahma Suppliers Pvt. Ltd., promoter group, bought 60,000 shares.

Brahma Suppliers Pvt. Ltd., promoter group, bought 60,000 shares. Paisalo Digital: Equilibrated Venture Cflow Pvt. Ltd., promoter group, pledged 1,03,63,523 shares.

Equilibrated Venture Cflow Pvt. Ltd., promoter group, pledged 1,03,63,523 shares. Shakti Pumps (India): Vintex Tools & Machineries Pvt. Ltd., promoter group, bought 14,000 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price band revised from 20% to 10% for Pashupati Cotspin .

. Securities shortlisted under Short-Term ASM: Sahajanand Medical Technologies.

F&O Cues

Nifty Nov futures down 0.3% at 22,775.30, trading at a premium of 77 points.

Maximum Call open interest at 24,000.

Maximum Put open interest at 21,500.

Securities in ban period: SAIL, Kaynes.

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