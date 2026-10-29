Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Edge Higher After Fed As Oracle Surges 11%

Stocks edged up as the Federal Reserve held rates steady and refrained from offering a clear signal on whether it will hike in December. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. Oracle Corp. soared 11% on a long-term outlook for free cash flow. Microsoft Corp. jumped in extended trading on solid cloud sales. Alphabet Inc. sank on disappointing results. Short-dated Treasuries gained. An oil rally waned in late hours as the Wall Street Journal said US Vice President JD Vance reached out to an Iranian hard-liner to revive peace talks. The Federal Open Market Committee voted 10-2 to hold its benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 3.75% to 4%. In their post-meeting statement, policymakers said they hoped incoming data would help inform their next decision. ALSO READ | Asian Markets Today: Kospi Jumps 1.5%, Nikkei Rises Ahead Of BOJ Meeting After Fed Holds Rates Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay Fed Chair Kevin Warsh noted officials have "made clear our readiness to act as circumstances require, and we have shown our willingness to act." "The Fed appears comfortable being patient for now as financial conditions have evolved broadly in line with expectations," said Luis Alvarado at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "But patience should not be confused with complacency." Warsh also said the central bank will phase in an adjusted meeting schedule, with plans to hold rate-setting votes at seven out of eight meetings next year. The Fed's new meeting schedule appears consistent with Warsh's push for less forward guidance and less frequent signaling to markets, according to Tony Miano at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "The biggest change from the Fed today wasn't to policy rates but rather to the forward calendar of making decisions," said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. "The most relevant question at the moment is what meetings will be devoted to things other than potentially changing rates." If nothing else, short-dated notes rose as Warsh left the market with the impression that one hike - in September - was effective thus far, Lyngen added. That would imply that following a December move, a third hike might not be seen as necessary, he noted. While traders maintained bets officials will raise rates in December, they trimmed wagers on additional hikes in 2027. Futures markets are no longer fully pricing three more hikes this cycle. ALSO READ | US Fed Meeting Highlights: FOMC Holds Rates Steady Despite Concerns Over Inflation; Warsh Makes Changes In Annual Meetings Some of the main moves in markets: Stocks The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1158

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3328

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.91 per dollar Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin rose 1% to $81,502.23

Ether rose 1.4% to $2,375.25 Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 5.03%

Germany's 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.37%

Britain's 10-year yield declined three basis points to 5.32%

The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.71%

The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 5.35% Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $101.52 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,071.15 an ounce