Hyundai Motor India Q2 Review: Record Sales, 9.5% Margins. Can Bayon Deliver The Comeback?

Hyundai Motor India has a new product cycle to drive its comeback, but its latest earnings show why the road to recovery could be challenging. The automaker recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2 FY27, yet profit fell 23.9% and EBITDA margins contracted sharply as commodity inflation eroded profitability.

Now, brokerages are divided on whether the Bayon, an upcoming mass-market electric SUV and a recovery in operating leverage can revive growth and market share.

Morgan Stanley expects a sharp recovery in volumes, margins and market share in the second half of FY27. Elara Capital also expects margins to improve, while Jefferies remains sceptical about Hyundai's ability to regain lost ground amid intensifying SUV competition.

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The difference in outlook is reflected in their target prices. Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating with a target of Rs 2,438, while Jefferies retains Underperform with a target of Rs 1,630. Even brokerages that remain positive have trimmed their targets, highlighting the challenge of balancing Hyundai's growth prospects against commodity costs and valuation risks.

Hyundai Motor India Q2 Results: Record Sales, But Profitability Takes A Hit

Hyundai Motor India reported revenue of Rs 20,696 crore for the September quarter, up 18.5% year-on-year. Standalone net profit declined 23.9% to Rs 1,196 crore, while EBITDA fell 18.7% to Rs 1,974 crore.

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The EBITDA margin contracted to 9.5% from 13.9% a year earlier, as higher commodity costs weighed on operating profitability.

Total quarterly sales reached a record 219,072 units, up 15% year-on-year and 23% sequentially. Domestic volumes rose 19% year-on-year, rural penetration reached a record 26.6%, and CNG contribution hit 19.1%. Exports grew 4% year-on-year and 38% sequentially.

Electric vehicles and new models could help sustain the momentum, but the central challenge remains converting higher sales into stronger earnings.

Hyundai Motor India Q2: What Brokerages Say

Morgan Stanley Sees A Sharp H2 Recovery

Morgan Stanley has maintained its Overweight rating with a target price of Rs 2,438. It expects a sharp recovery in second-half FY27 margins, volumes and market share, supported by what it describes as a strong product cycle led by the Bayon and a new electric SUV.

Elara Capital Bets On Market-Share Recovery

Elara Capital has retained its Buy rating but reduced its target price to Rs 2,400 from Rs 2,509. It expects the Bayon launch, a dedicated mass-market EV planned for Q4 FY27, improving capacity utilisation and cost efficiencies to support a recovery.

The brokerage expects EBITDA growth of around 34% year-on-year in H2 FY27, aided by a low base. It also expects second-half margins to move above 12%, consistent with management's full-year margin guidance of around 11%.

Emkay Cuts Target, But Retains Buy

Emkay has retained its Buy rating while cutting its target price by around 12% to Rs 2,300 from Rs 2,600. It expects the Bayon and upcoming electric SUV to strengthen Hyundai's portfolio, with higher-margin exports, Tamil Nadu incentives, price increases and cost reductions helping offset commodity pressures.

Emkay expects Hyundai to achieve its FY27 operating margin guidance of 11%, implying a margin of around 12.3% in H2. However, it cut its FY27, FY28 and FY29 earnings-per-share estimates by approximately 8%, 4% and 4%, respectively, and lowered its target valuation multiple to 24 times from 26 times.

Citi Stays Positive, But Trims Target

Citi has maintained its Buy rating but reduced its target price to Rs 2,200 from Rs 2,350. It expects the Bayon and upcoming mass-market EV to support growth and retains Hyundai's domestic volume growth guidance of 8% to 10% for FY27. Commodity inflation and margin pressure remain key concerns.

Kotak Neo Flags Competition And Margin Risks

Kotak Neo has maintained its Reduce rating and cut its target price to Rs 1,950 from Rs 2,000. While new SUV and EV launches could help Hyundai gradually recover market share, the brokerage expects competition and EV-related margin dilution to limit profitability improvement. It has also cut its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates.

Jefferies Remains Sceptical About A Comeback

Jefferies has maintained its Underperform rating and lowered its target price to Rs 1,630 from Rs 1,725. The brokerage said EBITDA and profit after tax declined 19% to 24% year-on-year, missing estimates.

It also flagged Hyundai's domestic market share slipping to 12% and intensifying competition in SUVs. Jefferies remains sceptical about the Bayon's positioning and the prospect of a meaningful market-share recovery.

Can The Bayon And New EV Turn The Tide?

Hyundai's management expects the second half of FY27 to bring stronger momentum, supported by new products, domestic demand and exports. The company is targeting combined annual domestic volumes of at least 250,000 units for the Creta and Bayon, including 170,000 Creta units and 80,000 Bayon units.

A dedicated mass-market EV is planned for Q4 FY27. Management also expects raw-material costs to remain broadly flat in Q3, while price increases, Tamil Nadu incentives, higher-margin exports and improved capacity utilisation could support margins.

The contrasting brokerage views come down to execution. The more optimistic analysts expect new launches and operating leverage to restore profitability, while the cautious camp sees commodity costs, competition and valuation risks limiting the recovery.

For Hyundai Motor India, record sales have established demand momentum. The next test is whether the Bayon and upcoming EV can help translate that momentum into a sustained recovery in margins and market share.

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