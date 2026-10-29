UAE vs Oman: Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

The United Arab Emirates will take on Oman in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, 2023-27, on Thursday, October 29. The match will be played at the ICC Academy Oval 1 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Rahul Chopra will lead the UAE, while the Oman team will be led by Vinayak Shukla The match is part of a six-game tri-series involving the UAE, Oman and the Netherlands, with all six matches scheduled to be played in Dubai.

The UAE will be looking to bounce back after suffering a three-wicket defeat against the Netherlands in their opening match of the series. The Netherlands chased down a target of 245 runs in 43.5 overs, with Max O'Dowd scoring 103 off 79 balls.

Oman, meanwhile, will look to recover from their 106-run defeat against the Netherlands on October 27. Bas de Leede scored 145 off 110 balls as the Netherlands posted 371/5 before bowling Oman out for 265 in 49.3 overs.

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The contest is part of the Cricket World Cup League 2, which serves as a qualification pathway for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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UAE vs Oman: Date & Time

The UAE vs Oman match will begin at 11:00 a.m. IST on Thursday, October 29.

UAE vs Oman: Venue

The match will be played at the ICC Academy Oval 1 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

UAE vs Oman: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 13

UAE: 6

Oman: 6

Tie: 1

UAE vs Oman: Live Telecast

No television broadcaster has been confirmed for the match in India.

UAE vs Oman: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the UAE vs Oman match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

UAE vs Oman: Squads

United Arab Emirates: Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Adeeb Usmani, Akshdeep Nath, Aryansh Sharma, Awais Ali Shah, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Khuzaima Tanveer, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Mohsin, Muhammad Rohid, Muhammad Shahdad, Muhammad Waseem, Sohaib Khan and Tanish Suri.

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Oman: Vinayak Shukla (captain), Jatinder Singh, Mujibur Ali, Narayan Saishiv, Jay Odedra, Shah Faisal, Samay Shrivastava, Hassnain Shah, Karan Sonavale, Shakeel Ahmed, Hammad Mirza, Muhammed Imran, Aryan Bisht, Hasnain Ul Wahab, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Jeet Shah and Sanju Sajeev.

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