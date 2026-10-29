Apple Launches First Touchscreen MacBook Pro: Price, Features, And More

Apple has spent years positioning the MacBook as a computer designed primarily around a keyboard and trackpad. Its latest launch marks a departure from that approach, bringing direct touch interaction to a product category the company has traditionally kept separate from its touchscreen iPad lineup.



Touchscreen And OLED Display Features



The laptops introduce touch controls that let users scroll through webpages, zoom into photographs, move presentation slides and interact directly with content. Apple has redesigned parts of the interface for touch while retaining the keyboard and trackpad. The new tandem OLED display, branded PROLED XDR, supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The lineup also brings Dynamic Island to Mac, providing access to features including Spotlight and Live Activities.



M5 Pro And M5 Max Chips, Battery Life



Apple says the new processors are built for demanding tasks such as video editing, software development, 3D rendering and artificial intelligence workloads. Storage configurations go up to 16TB, while unified memory is available up to 128GB. Other features include three Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI, an SDXC card slot, MagSafe charging, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Apple claims battery life of up to 24 hours, although actual performance will depend on usage.



India Price And Availability



The new MacBook Pro is available in 14-inch and 16-inch models, powered by Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. In India, the 14-inch version with the M5 Pro starts at Rs 3,49,900, while the 16-inch model starts at Rs 4,09,900. The M5 Max variants start at Rs 5,49,900 for the 14-inch model and Rs 5,89,900 for the 16 inch version. Pre-orders opened on October 28, with availability in India scheduled to begin on November 9.



The launch puts Apple into a more direct contest with touchscreen laptops that have long been available from Windows PC makers. However, the MacBook Pro's premium pricing means the feature alone may not persuade buyers to upgrade. Its appeal will depend on whether touch controls make everyday creative and professional tasks meaningfully easier, rather than simply adding another way to operate the same computer.

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