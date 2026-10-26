Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Becomes Highest-Grossing Tamil Film With Rs 710.35 Crore Worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has become the highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide, overtaking the lifetime earnings of 2.0 after collecting Rs 710.35 crore globally in its first 11 days. The action drama reached the milestone on Sunday, October 25, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The previous record belonged to Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0, which earned approximately Rs 691 crore during its theatrical run. The sequel now also ranks as the highest-grossing Tamil release of 2026.

Released on October 15, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 466.85 crore gross in India, while its domestic nett earnings stand at Rs 398.70 crore. Overseas collections account for the remaining Rs 243.50 crore of its worldwide total.

The film earned Rs 25.70 crore nett in India on Sunday, with its Tamil version contributing the largest share. Nett collections exclude taxes, while gross figures include them.

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Tamil screenings generated Rs 17.35 crore across 5,683 shows on Day 11. The Telugu version contributed Rs 4.50 crore from 1,860 shows, followed by Hindi with Rs 3.15 crore across 4,195 shows. Kannada screenings added Rs 0.70 crore from 216 shows, according to Sacnilk.

The four language versions together accounted for Sunday's domestic nett collection, taking the film closer to the Rs 400 crore mark in India.

The worldwide record follows several opening-week milestones. Jailer 2 became the fastest Tamil film to cross Rs 300 crore globally, reaching the figure within three days. It subsequently passed Rs 400 crore on its fourth day.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film continues the story of retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, also known as Tiger, whose quiet life faces a fresh threat from the criminal underworld. The sequel reunites Rajinikanth with Nelson and composer Anirudh Ravichander after their collaboration on the 2023 original. Kalanithi Maran has produced the film under the Sun Pictures banner.

Ramya Krishnan returns as Pandian's wife, alongside Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Vinayakan. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprise their roles from the first instalment.

The ensemble also includes Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jatin Sarna, bringing together performers from several Indian film industries.

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