Al Nassr Vs Al Kholood Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch Saudi Pro League Match Online?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will face Al Kholood in a Saudi Pro League 2026-27 fixture on Thursday, October 29.

The Matchweek 12 encounter will take place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Al Nassr looking to maintain their push for the league title. Al Kholood, meanwhile, will aim to challenge the hosts and pick up valuable points.

Al Nassr head into the fixture after a 3-1 win over Al Faisaly, with Ronaldo providing an assist in the victory. The Portuguese forward will be looking to make an impact as his team continue their league campaign.

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Al Kholood will be keen to put up a strong performance against one of the leading sides in the competition.

Al Nassr Vs Al Kholood: Match Timing

The Al Nassr vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League match will kick off at 11:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday, October 29.

Al Nassr Vs Al Kholood: Venue

The Al Nassr vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League match will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr Vs Al Kholood: Recent League Form

Al Nassr: L-W-W-W-W

Al Kholood: W-L-L-L-L

Al Nassr Vs Al Kholood: Head-To-Head

Matches played: 4

Al Nassr (wins): 3

Al Kholood (wins): 0

Draws: 1

Al Nassr Vs Al Kholood: Predicted Lineups

Al Nassr: Bento (GK); Boushal, Al Amri, Martinez, Aman; Al Khaibari, Samu; Al Hamddan, Felix, Mane; Ronaldo

Al Kholood: Al Shanqiti (GK); Solan, Pinas, Camara, Al Shehri; Al Zubaidi, Buckley, Kortajarena, Da Costa; Domingues, Guga

How To Watch Al Nassr Vs Al Kholood Live Telecast?

There is currently no confirmed Indian television channel listed for this particular fixture.

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How To Watch Al Nassr Vs Al Kholood Live Streaming?

The Al Nassr vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

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