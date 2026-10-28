Mira-Bhayandar Water Crisis: Tanker Prices Hiked 50%, Residents Pay Rs 600 To Rs 700 For 500 Litres

Housing societies and households in Mira-Bhayandar are paying sharply more for water tankers as a cut in the municipal supply drives up demand, and vendors are getting harder to find.

Residents say private tankers now charge Rs 500 to Rs 600 for 500 litres.

The shortage worsened after Shahad-Temghar (STEM) Water Authority and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation cut supply to the city by 10%, and water has been scarce in several areas since Friday.

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Supply has resumed in some places but at low pressure, so many residents could not store enough. Marathi daily Navarashtra reported that private tankers charged about Rs 400 for 500 litres earlier and now charge up to Rs 600, a rise of about 50%.

Dineshan Karikkan, a society secretary, said: "Quality filter water tanker vendors charge Rs 4,500 and normal bathroom water Rs 3,000 for 10,000 litres, but retail vendors charge Rs 500 and Rs 600 for 500 litres."

At those rates, retail water costs well over twice as much per litre as a bulk tanker.

Premnath Ramtekkar, a committee member, said, "Finding available water tanker vendors has become very difficult due to high demand." He added: "Increased tanker costs are placing an additional financial burden on housing societies."

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He said repeated calls and follow-ups often fail to secure a tanker on time, which makes it hard to manage water for drinking, cooking, bathing and sanitation.

He urged the authorities to ensure regular supply and better pressure management, and to arrange emergency tankers where needed. He also suggested societies consider annual contracts with reliable vendors and enforce strict water conservation.

Old buildings and independent homes are hit hardest, since municipal tankers mostly serve large housing societies and these residents depend on private 500-litre tankers.

Civic water department officials said they had received complaints of overcharging, ordered checks on tanker operators and promised action if residents lodge official complaints with proof.

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The city's supply gap is long-standing. In May, MLA Narendra Mehta told the Chief Minister the city was sanctioned 209 MLD but received about 200 MLD against demand of 250 MLD, with supply once every 40 to 45 hours.

The Surya regional scheme was expected to deliver its full 218 MLD by March 2026.

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