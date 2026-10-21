Mira-Bhayander Water Crisis: Supply To Remain Affected For Fixed Period Every Week; Check Details

The Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has announced fixed weekly water supply shutdowns in the city, citing a weak post-monsoon spell and the risk of an El Nino-hit rainy season next year.

Water will remain off for 18 hours every week on account of the STEM Authority supply, and for 36 hours on account of the MIDC supply.

The shutdowns follow a press note issued by the civic body's water supply and sewerage department, signed by city engineer Deepak Khambit. MBMC shared the note on X on Tuesday, urging citizens to use water sparingly and cooperate with the corporation.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Schedule

According to the note, the STEM shutdown will run from 9 a.m.very Wednesday to 3 a.m. on Thursday, a period of 18 hours. The MIDC shutdown will run from midnight every Thursday to 12 noon on Saturday, a period of 36 hours. Together, supply will be off for 54 hours a week.

Why The Cut

The note says that below-average rain after this year's monsoon, the influence of El Nino and an early retreat of the monsoon from October 2026 point to a risk of weak rainfall next year as well. The civic body said it wants to plan the available stock in the Barvi dam to last until 31 August 2027. In line with a government decision, a 10% water cut has been ordered so that a shortage does not arise in the coming months.

ALSO READ | Mumbai's Hidden Water Crisis Amid Drought: Study Maps Seawater Intrusion Risk Across The City

The corporation said that after each shutdown, supply to the city will resume at low pressure and will take time to normalise. It has asked residents to use water carefully.

The cut is not the first of the year. In June, the Maharashtra government had imposed a 20% water cut over fears of a shortage and weak rainfall, and that Mira-Bhayander would see six days of shutdowns a month.

ALSO READ | A Third Of Mumbai's Water Never Reaches Taps. Here's How BMC Plans To Fix It

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.