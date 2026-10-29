Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajinikanth Starrer Enters Third Week, Edges Closer To Next Milestone

Rajinikanth's Tamil action film Jailer 2 has entered its third week at the box office, with its India gross collection moving closer to the Rs 500-crore mark.

The Nelson Dilipkumar film has earned Rs 5.72-crore gross so far on Thursday from 10,327 shows across 1,201 cities. This takes its total India gross collection to Rs 458.94 crore. Occupancy for the day stands at 11.4%, according to TrackTollywood.

The film earned Rs 7.55 crore on Wednesday from 11,009 shows across 1,194 cities at 13.5% occupancy. This was a 13.2% drop from Rs 8.70 crore on Day 13.

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Opening day remains its best so far, with Rs 62.64 crore. The film crossed Rs 100 crore gross on Day 2, Rs 200 crore on Day 4 and Rs 300 crore on Day 6. It now needs a little over Rs 41 crore more to reach Rs 500 crore.

Top Markets

Tamil Nadu is the film's biggest state, with Rs 168.84 crore in gross collection and over 92.74 lakh tickets sold, according to the tracker. Puducherry has recorded the highest occupancy among states at 73.1%.

Among cities, Bengaluru leads with Rs 66.20 crore in gross collection, while Chennai has sold the most tickets at over 34.44 lakh. Karaikal has recorded the highest occupancy at 95%.

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Day 16 Advance Booking

For Day 16 (Friday, October 30), Jailer 2 has registered an advance booking gross of Rs 2.51 crore, with 1,54,584 tickets sold across 6,902 shows in 1,830 theatres spanning 708 cities. Overall occupancy stands at 7.7%, with three housefull and 96 fast-filling shows.

About The Film

Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose quiet life is disturbed by an international idol-smuggling gang. He goes undercover as a driver to track the network and protect his family.

The cast includes S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi make cameo appearances.

Kalanithi Maran produced the film under Sun Pictures, with music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. The film released on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

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