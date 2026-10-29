Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 13: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Loses Steam In Week Two

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali continued to lose momentum at the box office as it entered Day 13. The period action drama witnessed another dip in collections on Wednesday, adding to its second-week slowdown.

Day 13 Box Office Collection

Ranabaali collected Rs 1.03 crore net in India across 1,488 shows on Day 13, registering a 6.4% drop from the previous day's collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 56.38 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 65.45 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Overseas, the film's total gross collection remains at Rs 12.15 crore. This takes its worldwide gross collection to Rs 77.60 crore.

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Total Audience Turnout

An estimated 1,03,879 tickets were sold for Ranabaali on Day 13, taking its total footfalls to approximately 45.83 lakh.

Overall occupancy stood at 19% across its shows. Among the major Telugu markets, Warangal recorded the highest occupancy at 42.8%, followed by Chennai at 29.7% and Hyderabad at 17.3%.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Ranabaali opened its box office run with a collection of Rs 9.25 crore on Day 1. The film maintained a steady start over the next two days, earning Rs 7.30 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.50 crore on Day 3.

However, its collection dropped to Rs 5.40 crore on Day 4 before witnessing a rise to Rs 7.10 crore on Day 5. The film then collected Rs 5.50 crore on Day 6, followed by Rs 3.15 crore on Day 7. With these earnings, Ranabaali wrapped up its first week Rs 45.20 crore.

The film's box office performance slowed during its second week, although it continued to add to its overall tally. On Day 8, Ranabaali collected Rs 2.10 crore, with its earnings rising to Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9 and Rs 2.90 crore on Day 10. The film's daily collection then fell to Rs 1.25 crore on Day 11.

This downward trend continued over the following two days, as it earned Rs 1.10 crore on Day 12 and Rs 1.03 crore on Day 13.

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About The Film

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a period action drama set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876–1878 in the Rayalaseema region. The story follows a horseman who leads a local resistance against British colonial rule.

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside Arnold Vosloo. It was released in theatres on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil, with a runtime of approximately two hours and 58 minutes.

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