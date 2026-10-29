Iran War To Restart After Midterms? US Tells Allies To Prepare For Possible Strikes: Report

US officials have told several Middle East countries and regional allies to prepare for possible renewed military action against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections.

They have also warned that Tehran may retaliate, two diplomats briefed on the matter told the Associated Press (AP).

The diplomats stressed that President Donald Trump has not made a final decision on new strikes. He has, however, repeatedly said he is weighing fresh military action once the elections are over.

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The US has told allies the new round could last several days, the diplomats said. Regional officials are bracing for Iran and its proxy groups to hit back, in a fight that could run longer.

Allies have also been urged to take precautions, as Iran's response may include strikes on energy facilities and other critical infrastructure.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X on Wednesday that Tehran "continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed".

He said Iran is working with mediators to review ideas from a proposal floated last month. Trump rejected that proposal, which Tehran still wants as the basis for a return to a ceasefire.

The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry urged all sides to pursue political solutions and prevent a return to full-scale operations in the war, which began in late February.

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The US has not struck Iran since early September, but the regional situation has become more complicated. Iran-backed Houthi rebels have attacked Saudi oil infrastructure and airports, and a Saudi-led coalition has responded with deadly attacks on Houthi-held territory in Yemen.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that Gulf nations were being briefed on possible escalation.

It is unclear how quickly the US military could act after Election Day. Late last month, the Pentagon sent the USS Theodore Roosevelt and a group of amphibious ships carrying roughly 9,000 personnel from San Diego to the Persian Gulf. A US official said at the time that this could take the naval presence above 20,000 sailors and Marines.

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Late on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly fired Army Lt Gen Brett Sylvia, who headed strategy, plans and policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. A defence official said no reason was given.

The war has weighed on Republican candidates. The Pentagon's latest estimate to Congress puts the cost to US taxpayers at $47.1 billion, and rising fuel prices have added to voter fatigue.

On the campaign trail, Trump has said the war could end within weeks while also threatening more bombing.

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