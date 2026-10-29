Microsoft's 'Free Food, Chilled-Out Workday' Reels Amid VEO: 'Insider' Calls Them 'Non-Serious Young Chaps'

Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) has sparked conversations about workplace culture and job security after videos showing employees enjoying free food and relaxed workdays resurfaced on social media.
Amid the discussion, an X user shared a post citing details of a conversation with a friend who has worked at Microsoft for 8.5 years and is reportedly planning to accept the exit offer before joining a startup.
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In the post, the user stated that his friend described Microsoft's work environment as highly competitive because of the kind of talent it attracts. "He said Microsoft generally hires from top institutions and the talent pool is cream talent. Because of this, the work environment is very competitive. All those posting reels are non serious young chaps looking to stay at MS only for short tenure," the user stated in the post.
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Called my best friend about Microsoft Voluntary Exit Offer. My friend has been with Microsoft for past 8.5 years. Almost a big shot there. What he told me about Microsoft VEO was very insightful. With social media abuzz about the Microsoft employees posting reels about free food and a chilled out day, he said the reality was something else. He said Microsoft generally hires from top institutions and the talent pool is cream talent. Because of this, the work environment is very competitive. All those posting reels are non serious young chaps looking to stay at MS only for short tenure. He also told me about his own plans about VEO. He has been planning to make a move since long time. He had already just landed a good informal offer from a reputed startup. He is waiting for the letter, which will be sent to him shortly. He is planning to take the VEO. That will make him insanely rich. He will be getting more than year of compensation because he has significant amount of leaves he will encash. Once he leaves Microsoft, he plans to join his next employment immediately. Some folks are damn lucky!— Kana (@Kanatunga) October 28, 2026
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The comments come days after Microsoft announced its VEO on October 26, offering eligible employees an option to leave the company with financial support and career planning resources.
The user's friend reportedly questioned the impression of office life conveyed by social media videos featuring free meals, snacks, coffee breaks and other workplace amenities.
However, short social media clips do not provide a complete and comprehensive picture of an employee's responsibilities, workload or productivity. There is also no verified evidence that such videos influenced Microsoft's decision to introduce the VEO in any shape or form.
The X user also shared details of his friend's reported plans to leave Microsoft after working there for 8.5 years. According to the post, the employee had been considering a career move for some time and had recently received an informal offer from a reputed startup. The friend allegedly plans to accept Microsoft's VEO and join the startup immediately after leaving the company.
According to the X user's account, his friend expects to receive more than a year's compensation through the exit arrangement, partly because of the accumulated leaves that he expects to encash.
The estimated payout has not been independently verified. The final amount would depend on the employee's eligibility, the applicable VEO terms and the treatment of accumulated leaves.
Microsoft announced the VEO programme through an internal communication by Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Amy Coleman. Coleman stated that the offer would give eligible employees considering opportunities outside the company, an additional option to leave with financial support and career transition guidance.
According to the official announcement, the scheme covers eligible employees at internal level 70 and below in participating organisations in India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Approximately 60,000 employees are reported to be eligible for the programme globally.
The X user's account highlights how one employee reportedly sees the scheme as an opportunity to leave Microsoft with financial support and move to another employer without a prolonged break in employement.
The viral office reels have fuelled debates over workplace perks and their correlation with an employee's productivity, meanwhile, the X post shows a different side to VEO in which eligible employees, who are already considering a career change, can use the voluntary exit arrangement as an opportunity to make that move.
ALSO READ: 'Severance Offered Is Pretty Good': Microsoft Employee Says Almost Everyone He Knows Got VEO Email
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