'Severance Offered Is Pretty Good': Microsoft Employee Says Almost Everyone He Knows Got VEO Email

A Microsoft employee described the severance package offered under the company's new Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) as "pretty good", claiming that almost everyone he knows received an email about the programme. The claim was shared in a post on X by the employee as the tech giant rolls out the scheme for eligible employees across four countries.

Microsoft introduced the VEO for eligible employees in India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. The programme allows qualifying staff to leave the company voluntarily with financial support and career planning assistance.

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According to Microsoft's announcement, the VEO is a limited and voluntary programme available to eligible employees at internal job level 70 and below in participating organisations.

Writing about the choice offered in the matter, the original poster stated that, "It's not compulsory and on personal choice. Declining the offer doesn't affect your performance metrics."

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), approximately 60,000 employees globally are eligible for the programme. Employees in divisions including Copilot, AI experiences, Windows and Devices, Xbox, finance and human resources were understood to be among those potentially covered under the programme. However, eligibility varies by organisation.

The report stated that the package is understood to resemble Microsoft's standard severance arrangement, including one month's base salary for every completed year of service, health insurance and career transition assistance. Microsoft's public announcement, however, did not specify a universal payout amount, directing eligible employees to individual communications containing their offer details.

The announcement comes and Microsoft continues to restructure parts of its business while investing heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure. However, Microsoft has not explicitly stated whether replacing employees with AI is the reason for announcing the VEO or not.

In a statement, Microsoft Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Amy Coleman described the programme as a way to offer employees greater flexibility while allowing participating organisations to respond to changing needs.

The VEO announcement builds on Microsoft's earlier Voluntary Retirement Programme according to Coleman. She stated that the company would continue helping employees develop skills and explore internal opportunities where appropriate.

While the X post offers an individual perspective on the appeal of the exit package, the number of employees who will ultimately accept the offer remains to be seen.

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