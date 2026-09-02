Amul Beats Global Rivals To Become World's Strongest Dairy Brand

Amul has been ranked the world's strongest dairy brand, as five Indian food and dairy brands collectively reached a combined brand value of $9.9 billion in Brand Finance's Food & Drinks 2026 report.

India's leading food and dairy brands are gaining ground in the global market, according to a report by Brand Finance, the world's largest brand valuation consultancy.

Amul anchored the country's performance, with its brand value rising 22% to $5 billion, placing it fourth in the Dairy 10 and 13th in the Food 100 rankings.

The farmer-owned cooperative was named the world's strongest dairy brand overall, earning a Brand Strength Index score of 93 out of 100 and an AAA+ rating, with the report citing nearly 100 product launches this year alongside plans to expand dairy exports to the US.

Other Indian Brands Post Gains

Mother Dairy climbed to 60th in the Food 100 ranking as its brand value rose 22% to $1.4 billion, retaining an AA rating on the back of more than 30 new value-added formats, including high-protein curd and paneer.

Britannia ranked 63rd, with its brand value up 17% to $1.3 billion and an AAA- rating, driven by innovation across biscuits and adjacent categories.

Nandini joined the Food 100 ranking for the first time with a brand value of $1.1 billion, up 4%, extending its reach beyond its regional base through nutrition-focused products and its IPL partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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What Brand Finance Said

Ajimon Francis, managing director for India at Brand Finance, said Indian food and dairy brands were combining domestic market strength with growing global presence.

"Amul's position as the world's strongest dairy brand reflects a rare combination of societal good, co-operative ecosystem, trust, affordability, quality consistency, reach and emotional relevance," he said, adding that Mother Dairy, Britannia and Nandini were "increasingly converting domestic consumer relationships into global brand value."

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Global Leaders Hold Ground

Globally, the food and drinks sector recorded a combined brand value of $448.7 billion in 2026.

Nestlé retained its position as the world's most valuable food brand, up 23% to $24.6 billion, while Coca-Cola held on as the most valuable non-alcoholic drinks brand despite a 1% dip to $46.1 billion.

Yili remained the world's most valuable dairy brand by value, up 29% to $14.5 billion, even as Amul topped the category for brand strength.

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