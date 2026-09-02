John Ternus Net Worth, Salary, Career, Family & More — All You Need To Know About Apple CEO

John Ternus, the engineer behind Apple's most prominent hardware, officially took over as the company's chief executive on Tuesday, succeeding Tim Cook after his 15-year run at the helm.

Career Journey At Apple

Ternus has worked on some of Apple's most recognisable products, including the Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple Vision Pro.

Born on 19 May 1975, he completed his mechanical engineering degree at the University of Pennsylvania in 1997 and joined Apple in 2001 following a four-year stint as an engineer at Virtual Research Systems.

He began on Apple's product design team, working on screens for the Mac line, before becoming a key lieutenant to Dan Riccio, the company's longtime engineering chief.

As Riccio's influence grew, so did Ternus's portfolio, eventually encompassing the hardware engineering teams behind the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods and Vision Pro.

When Riccio stepped back in 2021, Ternus took on the senior vice-president title, gaining oversight of the physical architecture of nearly everything Apple makes. He is Apple's eighth chief executive since the company's founding 50 years ago.

Net Worth And Compensation

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ternus has an estimated net worth of $75 million, accumulated over more than two decades at Apple through salary, bonuses and stock compensation.

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That figure is set to grow substantially, as he inherits a compensation structure comparable to Cook's, who took home $74.6 million in total remuneration last year, comprising a $3 million base salary and significant stock awards, according to regulatory filings.

Forbes estimates Cook's personal net worth at close to $3 billion, built largely through Apple equity accrued over 28 years.

Personal Life Remains Private

Despite growing public interest, Ternus has largely kept details of his personal life private, and there is limited publicly available information about his family or whether he is married.

What Tim Cook Said About Ternus

Commenting on the transition, Cook said Ternus has "the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honour", adding that he is "a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count", and that he is "without question the right person to lead Apple into the future".

ALSO READ: Apple's Next CEO Faces Three Big Tests As John Ternus Prepares To Take Over

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