Temple vs Apple Watch: Deepinder Goyal Explains Why New Wearable Beats Apple In Cardio Data, Invites Review

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has made a big claim about his wearable startup Temple. In a post on X, he said the device tracked heart rate more accurately than leading wearable Apple Watch in a study conducted by the company.

Goyal, who is the founder and CEO of Temple, said one of the company's goals is to build the ultimate wearable for elite athletes. Heart rate, he said, was the place to start.

According to Goyal, accurate heart rate tracking is harder than most people think, especially in Zones 4 and 5. These high-intensity zones are the ones professional athletes care about the most.

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How The Study Was Done

For the test, Temple used a Polar H10 chest strap as its reference. The strap was taped to the chest, because straps worn the usual way can lose contact during a sprint and miss beats, Goyal explained.

Five flagship wearables were then compared against this reference, second by second, from rest all the way to maximum effort.

What The Results Show

Charts shared by Goyal show Temple recording the lowest error at rest and in every heart rate zone. The other devices tested were the Apple Watch, Garmin FR970, Fitbit Air, WHOOP MG and Oura Ring 5.

Goyal said all the other wearables were well behind Temple, with the Apple Watch Series 12 coming closest. In the chart, the Oura Ring 5 showed the highest error throughout. He also claimed Temple beat an untaped chest strap, which he called the industry benchmark, in Zones 4 and 5.

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Why Temple Did Better

Goyal gave two reasons. First, Temple sticks to the skin with an adhesive, so the way it was tested is the same way people actually wear it. Users should see the same accuracy in real life, he said.

The second is where it sits. The temple lies over a major artery, and it is the one area of skin where blood flow doesn't tighten up during hard exercise, Goyal said. The company tested the same sensor at four spots on the body, and the temple gave the most accurate readings.

Independent Testing Underway

The results come from an internal study by Temple. Goyal said the full paper and data are available on the company's website, and that independent researchers are now running an extended study.

The company has also invited others to replicate the findings under more conditions and said it will fund such work.

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