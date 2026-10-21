Deepinder Goyal Opens Pre-Orders For Health Wearable 'Temple’ On Nov 1; Shipments Slated For Early 2027

Deepinder Goyal has set a date for people to start ordering Temple, his upcoming health wearable. The Zomato founder says pre-orders for the first batch of devices, called Temple Batch 01, will go live on November 1, 2026, less than two weeks from now.

Each Temple device will be hand-built only after it has been ordered, Goyal said in a post on X. Buyers should receive their unit within three months of placing an order, with the first shipments due to go out in early 2027. The made-to-order approach means early buyers will have to wait a while after pre-ordering. Pricing for India hasn't been announced yet, and neither has the size of the first batch.

How It Works

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Temple takes a different approach from the usual wrist-worn fitness band, making it one of the more unusual designs among health wearables. It sits on the sides of the forehead and relies on light-based sensors to monitor how blood flow to the brain changes over time. Goyal refers to this measurement as BrainFlow.

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The tracker is also expected to give users an Entropy score between 1 and 250. The number is designed to sum up how much load the body is under, taking into account rest, exercise, mental stress and caffeine.

Temple's team has also been looking into whether posture and gravity affect circulation to the brain. Several important details are still unknown, including how long the battery lasts, what the companion app offers and which metrics the device will track in full.

Colours and Positioning

Six finishes have been associated with Temple so far: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk. Of these, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk are described as limited-edition options. It hasn't been confirmed which colours will be offered in Batch 01.

Temple is being pitched as a wellness gadget rather than a medical device intended for clinical use.

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Backed by Major Investors

Goyal has already secured significant backing for the project. In February 2026, he raised $54 million for Temple, valuing it at close to $190 million, TechCrunch reported. Investors in the round included Steadview Capital, Peak XV Partners, InfoEdge Ventures and Dharana Capital, as well as individual backers and members of Temple's own team.

Further information on price and availability should be shared in the run-up to the November 1 pre-order launch.

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