Deepinder Goyal Unveils Redesigned Temple, To Start Taking Pre-Orders Soon

Temple, the brain-monitoring wearable being developed by Eternal's Deepinder Goyal, is moving closer to its commercial launch, with limited-edition pre-orders expected to open soon.

Goyal, on Friday, posted on X that the latest version of Temple has been redesigned to less than half the size of earlier versions. He described it as the smallest wearable on the market by volume, while claiming it is also the most powerful version developed so far.

The limited launch edition is expected to begin shipping before the end of 2026, although Goyal has not disclosed its price or the number of units that will be available for the initial launch.

What Is Temple?

Temple is designed to be worn around the temple area of the forehead and has been positioned as a device for monitoring cerebral blood flow and other neurological signals. The product has been associated with applications around brain and cognitive performance, including use by athletes and people tracking physical and cognitive health.

The latest redesign marks a significant reduction in the device's physical footprint, with Goyal saying the wearable is now less than half the size of what had previously been shown publicly.

Temple had already entered an early-access phase earlier this year, with Goyal saying in May that the first 100 devices were ready for selected founding users, including athletes, scientists, doctors, founders and creators.

The company has not provided further details on pricing or the scale of the upcoming limited launch.

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