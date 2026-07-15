Zomato's Co-Founder Deepinder Goyal Eyes Health Tech, Aerospace

Goyal has a net worth of $1.3 billion, primarily from his stake in Eternal, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Temple will retail for around $1,000 and is largely aimed at high-performing individuals such as athletes, executives and founders rather than mass-market consumers. ALSO READ: 'Mummy Ab Danger Se Bahar Hain': Zomato Delivery Partner Repays Rs 4,000 Flight Cost, Story Wins Hearts "I'm not building Temple for everybody. Actually, I'm building it only for myself," he said. "Business is a side effect of what we're doing for ourselves." Temple enters an increasingly crowded market of wearable devices, including watches and rings that already track heart rate, sleep, recovery and fitness metrics. Goyal argued those products rely on heart rate as a proxy for what the body is actually doing, while Temple directly measures metabolic rate. "Heart rate was supposed to be the proxy for metabolic rate. We found the real thing," he said. The device has yet to undergo medical regulatory approval. Beyond Temple, Goyal is also backing LAT Aerospace with a personal investment of $20 million, the Economic Times reported in March last year. It's an aviation venture aimed at easing congestion in India's biggest cities by developing low-cost, short takeoff and landing aircraft. His vision is a network of eight-seater planes connecting small airstrips, allowing passengers to bypass major airports and travel directly between cities, towns and villages. "It's a very hard project. I have 0.1% expectation that it will work," he said, citing engineering, regulation and infrastructure challenges. Still, he believes such a network could help spread economic activity beyond India's largest urban centers. The long-term ambition extends beyond either venture. Goyal said he wants Eternal, the company formerly known as Zomato, to continually reinvent itself rather than remain defined by its current business. "The point of Eternal is to make sure the DNA keeps evolving," he said. "The moment you think that you made it, you're dead." ALSO READ: Deepinder Goyal's Temple Wants Engineers With 16% Body Fat — And Obsession Goyal co-founded Zomato as Foodiebay, a restaurant discovery platform that digitized menus and had reviews. It was rebranded to Zomato in 2010, and later expanded to food deliveries. It went public in 2021. A year later, Zomato acquired online grocer Grofers, which was renamed Blinkit and is now India's biggest instant delivery firm. The group was renamed Eternal last year.