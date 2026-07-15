Maharashtra: NCP Factions Leaders Meet Fadnavis, Trigger Fresh Political Speculation

Senior leaders from both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held separate late-night meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, reigniting speculation over Sharad Pawar's next political move amid growing unease within the ruling NCP.

The Indian Express reported that NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil first met Sharad Pawar at his south Mumbai residence, Silver Oak, before calling on Fadnavis later in the evening.

Separately, ruling NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel also met the Chief Minister.

Neither the attendees nor the Chief Minister's Office commented on the agenda, and sources in both factions told the newspaper they were unaware of what was discussed.

The meetings come as the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) confronts its biggest strategic dilemma since Ajit Pawar split the undivided party and joined the BJP-led Mahayuti in July 2023.

At least half of the NCP (SP)'s ten MLAs now reportedly favour joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, arguing that remaining in the Opposition has made it harder to secure development funds and clearances for their constituencies.

Patil had reportedly conveyed this sentiment to party legislators, while Sharad Pawar has remained publicly silent on the party's direction.

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Despite being the smallest of Maharashtra's six major political parties, with ten MLAs and eight Lok Sabha MPs, the NCP (SP)'s numbers have gained importance as the NDA looks to bolster support ahead of key legislation, including the proposed delimitation Bill.

The newspaper noted that unease is not confined to the Pawar camp.

Leaders in both factions said the NCP (SP)'s public deliberation over options ranging from a Congress merger to an understanding with the NDA — without first attempting reconciliation with the Ajit Pawar-led party — has stirred fresh debate within the ruling NCP over its own positioning and Sunetra Pawar's leadership.

The meetings followed a legal notice issued a day earlier by former NCP national secretary Sachchidanand Singh challenging Sunetra Pawar's election as party president. Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare had dismissed the notice as "baseless," saying a core committee would decide the party's legal response.

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