What Is 'Seafarer-First' Response? India's Big Move After Sailor's Death In Hormuz Ship Strike

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched a comprehensive 'Seafarer-First' response after an Indian seafarer was killed and several others injured in attacks on two merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

Sonowal additionally directed a whole-of-government approach to safeguard Indian crew members in the conflict-hit region.

The review followed strikes on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, which together carried 30 Indian seafarers among a combined crew of 46.

One Indian seafarer died and another was injured aboard MT Al Bahiyah, while nine Indian nationals were hurt on MT Mombasa, including two who remain critically injured.

Chairing a high-level inter-ministerial meeting, Sonowal directed real-time vessel-by-vessel monitoring, the appointment of dedicated liaison officers for every affected Indian seafarer, and round-the-clock coordination involving the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Indian Navy, the Directorate General of Shipping, and Indian missions in Iran and Oman.

"I am profoundly hurt and aggrieved by the unfortunate and tragic loss of one more of our brave and innocent seafarer along with the injuries suffered by others in today's two attacks," Sonowal said, adding that the government would ensure affected families are "supported and cared for."

ALSO READ: India Ramps Up Maritime Response After Attacks On Shipping Vessels In Hormuz

The minister directed the Director General of Shipping to set up an operational dashboard tracking every Indian national aboard vessels transiting the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, irrespective of the ship's flag, providing real-time data on vessel position, crew welfare and threat assessment, the ministry said.

Sonowal also ordered that liaison officers serve as single points of contact for families on medical updates, repatriation, and welfare fund support, while officials were told to coordinate with Indian missions in Iran, Oman and the UAE for updates on navigational safety and evacuation procedures.

The government said it had engaged with the International Maritime Organization and flag-state representatives over the incidents.

"The Government of India has communicated with all the multilateral forum of the IMO and also with the representatives of the concerned flag administration involved in the multiple incidents that contravened international conventions and fundamental requirements of seafarer's security and safety and protection of right of innocent passage for merchant vessels. We will continue to make every effort to ensure resolution of the issues and remain committed to all stakeholders in this trying and challenging time,” said Sarbananda Sonowal.

A 24x7 grievance helpline has also been activated, with a domestic toll-free number, an international number, and WhatsApp and email support made available for affected families.

ALSO READ: New Delhi Summons Iran's Deputy Chief Of Mission After Indian Killed In Strikes On Ship In Hormuz

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