Alpine Texworld IPO GMP Holds Steady As Subscription Enters Day 2

The initial public offering (IPO) of Alpine Texworld witnessed a modest demand on the first day of launch, with an overall subscription of 0.28 times. The issue worth Rs 126.25 crore saw bids for 34,09,420 shares against 1,20,24,000 offered.

Following the opening of the issue, its grey market premium (GMP) has seen slight gains going into the second day of subscription. With two days still remaining in the subscription window, it remains to be seen whether investor demand will gather momentum amid favourable GMP and other aspects.

Alpine Texworld IPO GMP

According to the InvestorGain website, the grey market premium (GMP) for Alpine Texworld IPO stood at Rs 10 at 7:32 a.m. on July 15. Based on the upper price band of Rs 105 per share, the IPO is estimated to list at around Rs 115. This implies a potential listing gain of Rs 10 per share, or approximately 9.52% over the issue price.

This marks an increase compared to the launch day, when the GMP stood at Rs 5, indicating 4.76% gains for investors.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Alpine Texworld IPO Details: Offer Size, Price Band, Lot Size, Subscription Status And Important Dates

Alpine Texworld IPO is a book-built issue aiming to raise Rs 126.25 crore through a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares. The IPO is priced in the Rs 100 to 105 per share band. Retail investors must apply for a minimum of one lot comprising 142 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,910 at the upper price band.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 17, while the shares are likely to debut on the NSE and BSE on July 21.

D&A Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

Latest Subscription Status : 0.28 times. The QIB (excluding Anchor) category is almost fully subscribed. The NII segment is subscribed 0.31 times, with 10,91,270 bids for 34,86,960 shares. Retail investors have subscribed 0.26 times against 84,16,800 shares available.

Alpine Texworld Business:

Ahmedabad-based Alpine Texworld Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is engaged in dyeing and processing fabrics. The company focuses on producing high-quality textiles. It has two manufacturing units.

In the financial year ended March 2026, Alpine Texworld Ltd. reported 152% jump in profit after tax to Rs 21.72 crore from Rs 8.63 crore. Its total income increased to Rs 350.18 crore in FY26 from Rs 237.66 crore in FY25. EEBITDA also improved significantly, rising to Rs 47.45 crore from Rs 27 crore.

The company will use the IPO proceeds to establish a new weaving unit in Ahmedabad to expand grey fabric production capacity. It will also allocate money towards debt repayment, with the remaining funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

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Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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