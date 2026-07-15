Mumbai Traffic Alert: Car Catches Fire Inside Coastal Road Tunnel — Watch Video

A car caught fire inside the tunnel of the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, officials told news agency PTI. No casualties were reported. Several vehicles were stranded behind the burning car, causing panic on the road stretch for some time.

Watch video here:

As per preliminary information, the incident was reported in the southbound tunnel carrying traffic from Haji Ali towards Worli at 12.25 pm, as reported by PTI. The blaze erupted in a running car, following which the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot. The 108 ambulance service was also mobilised. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel includes India's first undersea road tunnels, comprising twin 2.07-km tubes that pass about 20 metres beneath the Arabian Sea and reach depths of up to 72 metres below Malabar Hill. The tunnel links Marine Drive near the Princess Street Flyover with Priyadarshini Park and Worli, cutting travel time on the stretch from around 40 minutes to just 9 minutes.

The Mumbai Traffic police said that due to a fire in Karala, traffic on the north and south lanes on the Coastal Road has been temporarily closed. The traffic on Coastal Tunnel North Bound has been diverted to N.S. Road -Girgaon Chowpatty while the traffic on Coastal Tunnel South bound has been diverted to Amarsons to St. Stephen's Church, Pedder Road.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: BMC Issues 4.85-Metre High Tide Warning; Will It Rain Heavily Today?

(With inputs from PTI)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.