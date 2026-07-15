Caught On Camera: US Attacks Chabahar Maritime Traffic Control Center Again

The United States on Wednesday once again attacked Chabahar Maritime Traffic Control Center.

The videos of explosion went viral on social media platforms.

According to Tasnim News, the United States had targeted the facility for a second time.

The footage showed a large explosion and smoke rising from the port area.

The latest strike comes after an earlier US attack on July 8, during which the Maritime Traffic Control Tower at Chabahar was reportedly destroyed or heavily damaged, Caspian News reported.

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According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which citedChabahar Free Zone Chief Executive Mohammad-Saeid Arbabi, the earlier strike damanged the port's maritime traffic control tower and hit a warehouse in the free zone. Iranian authorities said that port operations, including cargo unloading, continued despite the damage.

The circulating videos appear to show a large explosion near the port infrastructure, thick black smoke rising from the area and damage consistent with an impact on a port-side facility. However the exact time, location, and extent of the damage shown in the videos have not been independently verified by major international news organisations.

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Chabahar is significant as it is Iran's only major ocean-facing port on the Gulf of Oman, outside the Strait of Hormuz. It serves as a key commercial and strategic hub for Iran. The port is also important for regional trade, including India's connectivity projects linking India to Afghanistan and Central Asia, making any attack on its infrastructure strategically significant.

The reported strike comes amid a renewed US military campaign against Iran that has included strikes on military infrastructure and the enforcement of a maritime blockade around Iranian ports. Iranian authorities have accused the US of targeting critical coastal infrastructure around Chabahar as part of efforts to weaken Iran's maritime capabilities.

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