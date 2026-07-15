Buy, Sell Or Hold: Infosys, Suzlon, Kalyan Jewellers, IKS, Jio Financial, PNB — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd.?

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital and Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice-President, Geojit Financial Services Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Infosys Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,080.90)

Vaishali: Hold

Stock can go to Rs 1200 to 1300 levels.

Keep Rs 1000 as stop loss.

Can hold the stock.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 52.68)

Vaishali: Hold

Rs 50 is the support level.

Stock can go to Rs 57-58 that would be level to watch.

Continue to hold.

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Jio Financial Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 236.58)

Gaurang: Hold and average

Evertime stock has crossed Rs 350, there is profit booking.

Large accumulation happens in terms of delivery based buying at Rs 220-230.

If stock brought at elevated levels, add at current levels to reduce cost of investment.

Average at Rs 220-225.

Punjab National Bank. (PNB) (CMP: Rs 105.91)

Gaurang: Hold

Hold even if stock bought at elevated levels.

Prudent to average at profitable exit.

Average should be substantial quantity.

Positive coverage on stock.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd. (IKS) (CMP: Rs 1,882.00)

Vaishali: Buy

Category is doing well.

In long-term, the stock is in upward trend.

Stock can go upto Rs 2200 level which is previous high.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 546)

Vaishali: Book partial profits

For short term perspective, book partial profit.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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