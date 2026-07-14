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Buy, Sell Or Hold: Tata Elxsi, NMDC, ITC, Suzlon Energy, Astral And Kotak Mahindra Bank — Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks, Tata Elxsi, NMDC, ITC, Suzlon Energy, Astral and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: Tata Elxsi, NMDC, ITC, Suzlon Energy, Astral And Kotak Mahindra Bank — Ask Profit
Market experts shared buy, sell and hold recommendations for an array of stocks.
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Should you add shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd.? Should you hold shares of NMDC Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Astral Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of ITC Ltd.?

Rajesh Agarwal, head of research, AUM Capital and Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Elxsi (CMP: Rs 3,697.30)

Shah: Wait And Watch.

  • Wait and watch.
  • View remains sideways to negative.
  • If it is able to sustain above Rs 4,000 one can go long.

NMDC (CMP: Rs 84.99)

Agarwal: Hold

  • Iron ore cycle is doing well.
  • Steel demand, dividend yield is going to help.
  • Fundamentally a very sound stock to hold.
  • Price target of Rs 110 in the next one year.

ITC (CMP: Rs 275.55)

Agarwal: Buy

  • At this point of time, a strong buy from our side.
  • Strong company, strong balance sheet, zero debt.
  • Dividend yield in the rang of 5.5% to 6%.
  • Expanding into dairy.
  • For long term it's a hold and an add.

ALSO READ: IBM Crash Spooks Markets: How Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Other Indian IT Stocks Will React On Wednesday

Astral (CMP: Rs 1,358.50)

Agarwal: Buy

  • Long term story is intact.
  • Have around Rs 800 crore cash in their books, help in capex.
  • Valuations are attractive.
  • Target of Rs 1,700-Rs 1,800 in the next few months.
  • See no material impact of demerger.
  • Buy the stock and hold.

Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 52.47)

Shah: Hold

  • Should keep a stoploss of Rs 50 on the downside.
  • Overall resistance for the stock is Rs 60.
  • Hold the stock.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (CMP: Rs 378.65)

Shah: Buy On Dips

  • Don't expect any momentum before the results.
  • On the downside, Rs 367-Rs 370 is the support zone.
  • Good point for entry on support.

ALSO READ: Tata Elxsi Q1 Results: Net Profit Slides 23%, Margins Narrow

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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