'Muslims Not Allowed': Pune Police Launch Probe After Poster Appears At Sinhagad Fort

Pune Rural Police have launched an investigation after a poster stating that Muslims were not allowed to enter Sinhagad Fort was found pasted near the entrance of the historic site.

Forest Department officials stated that the Marathi poster read, "This fort belongs to Hindus. Muslims are not allowed to enter," and ended with the words "by order," giving the impression that it was an official notice.

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The officials said that the poster was spotted on Tuesday morning on an old metal board near the fort's entrance, close to the vehicle parking area. The officials removed the poster shortly after it came to their notice as it was not authorised by any government agency.

A Pune Rural Police officer said, “No formal complaint has been received yet in the case. But we are looking at the footage from the CCTV cameras on the access routes to identify the suspects who put up the poster,” the Indian Express reported. The police stated that they would take appropriate legal action against those responsible once they are identified.

The forest department officer said, “The miscreant who put up the poster seems to have written ‘by order' at the end to create an impression that it was a government order.”

Photographs of the poster were widely shared on social media, triggering criticism and raising questions about how such a notice appeared at a protected historical site before being removed by authorities, Free Press Jornal reported.

Speaking to the FPJ, Rajesh Ramaghare, Senior Police Inspector of Haveli Police Station, said, "As soon as we received the information, the Forest Department was informed, and its officials removed the poster. So far, we have not received any complaint regarding the poster. However, we are verifying the technical evidence, and appropriate action will be taken against the person who installed it."

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Sinhagad Fort is a medieval hill fort located around 28 kilometres southwest of Pune and is closely associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Battle of Sinhagad (1670). It is one of Maharashtra's most visited historical landmarks.

The fort and the surrounding forest land fall under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department, which is responsible for the fort's management.

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