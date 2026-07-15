HDFC Life Q1 Results: Profit Exceeds Rs 600 Crore As Net Premium Income Grows 15%

HDFC Life Insurance Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 rose 11.5% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 611 crore, compared to Rs 548 crore in the year-ago period. Net Premium Income climbed 15.1% to Rs 16,728 crore from Rs 14,539 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The insurer's 61-month persistency ratio improved to 65.5% from 61% a year ago, while the 13-month persistency ratio declined to 80% from 82.7%. The solvency ratio stood at 185%, compared with 192% in the year-ago period, but improved from 177% in the previous quarter.

ALSO READ: Union Bank Of India Q1 Result: Profit Rises 30% To Rs 5,332 Crore, Gross NPA At 2.65%

During the post-earnings analyst call, HDFC Life's management said it expects the protection business to post robust growth in the second quarter, although growth is likely to moderate in the second half of FY27.

The company added that the macroeconomic outlook remains positive for its business and reiterated that it will prioritise profitable customer acquisition during FY27.

On margins, management said it expects value of new business (VNB) margins to remain range-bound over the coming quarters.

The company said its focus for FY27 will be on growth over margins, while adding that margins should improve over time as scale increases and the product mix evolves.

HDFC Life Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 11.5% to Rs 611 crore from Rs 548 crore

Net premium income up 15.1% to Rs 16,728 crore from Rs 14,539 crore

61-month persistency ratio at 65.5% versus 61%

13-month persistency ratio at 80% versus 82.7%

Solvency ratio at 185% versus 192%

ALSO READ: HDFC AMC Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 12% As Revenue Grows

HDFC Life Q1 (Quarter-on-Quarter)

Solvency ratio at 185% versus 177%

HDFC Life Share Price

HDFC Life's stock settled 2.44% higher at Rs 568.75 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.11% advance in the benchmark Nifty index on Wednesday. The shares have fallen 24.15% year-to-date and 24.85% in the last 12 months.

Follow all the live earnings updates here.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.