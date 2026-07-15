HDB Financial Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 38%, Revenue Nears Rs 5,000-Crore Mark

HDB Financial Services reported a strong start to FY27, with its June-quarter net profit rising 38% from a year earlier, driven by robust loan growth, higher disbursements and sustained strength in its core lending business. The company's performance reflected healthy credit demand and steady operational momentum during the quarter.

The NBFC posted a net profit of Rs 735 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 532 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Total income climbed to nearly Rs 5,000 crore, reflecting sustained business momentum and continued demand across its lending portfolio.

Loan disbursements rose 16.2% year-on-year to Rs 17,629 crore during the quarter, while assets under management (AUM) expanded 32.4% to Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

Gross loans stood at Rs 1.14 lakh crore, registering a 17.4% increase from a year ago, reflecting the company's steady expansion despite a competitive lending environment. The company's asset quality remained largely stable.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 2.58% at the end of June, compared with 2.31% a year earlier, while net NPA came in at 1.05%, broadly unchanged from the year-ago period.

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Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) rose 20.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,420 crore, highlighting continued strength in the lender's underlying operating performance.

The earnings mark a robust start to FY27 for HDB Financial Services, with the company benefiting from sustained credit demand, disciplined execution and a diversified lending franchise.

The strong quarterly performance also signals healthy momentum in its retail-focused business, even as the broader financial sector navigates evolving interest rate dynamics and asset quality challenges.

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